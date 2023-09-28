Sept. 28 - Oct. 5 meal site menu

Sept. 28: Chicken ala king, mashed sweet potatoes, cauliflower, biscuit, lemon bar, beverage mix, margarine.
Sept. 29: Taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato, pinto beans, whole kernel corn, flour tortilla, fresh seasonal fruit, beverage mix, taco sauce, sour cream.
Oct. 2: Country fried steak, country gravy, broccoli, whipped potatoes, white bread, fresh seasonal fruit, beverage mix, margarine.
Oct. 3: Chicken stuffing casserole, poultry gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, beverage mix, margarine.
Oct. 4: Sliced turkey breast, poultry gravy, whipped potatoes, peas & carrots, white bread, baked cookie, beverage mix.
Oct. 5: Beef stroganoff, diced beets, whole kernel corn, wheat roll, pudding, beverage mix, margarine.
*menu subject to change without notice.