Clarke tennis wins at home

Clarke boys tennis took a 6-3 win at home last Tuesday over Chariton, winning three singles and all three doubles matches.

No. 2 singles Luke Wade and No. 5 Blaze Schiltz both won 8-2 over their respective Chariton competitors, Kasyn Wilson and Calvin Allwood, while No. 6 Carson Jones beat River Sibert 8-4. No. 1 Casey Wade lost 8-2 to Jonathan Pyatak, No. 3 Easton Brokaw to Jason Pyatak 8-5 and No. 4 Jonathan Galvez to Brystin Kaufman 8-6.

No. 1 doubles Casey and Luke beat Jonathan and Wilson 8-6, No. 2 Brokaw and Galvez 8-5 over Jason and Allwood and No. 3 Schiltz and Jones 8-3 over Kaufman and Sibert.

The boys continued their winning streak Thursday at Corning, shutting out the Southwest Valley Timberwolves 1-7. They fell Friday at Albia to the undefeated Blue Demons 6-3. There, No. 3 Brokaw won his match 8-5, No. 4 Galvez won 8-6 and No. 6 Jones won 8-5.

The tennis team ended their week at 4-3 on the season.