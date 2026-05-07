CCDC Launches New Job Board Focused on Connecting Local Workforce and Employers

The Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) today announced the official launch of ClarkeCountyJobs.com, a new, locally focused job board designed to connect Clarke County employers with qualified candidates from across the region.

Set to be fully operational by May 8, 2026, ClarkeCountyJobs.com is the result of ongoing conversations between CCDC and local employers who have consistently identified one of their biggest challenges: finding and retaining qualified workers from within Clarke County.

“Over the past several months, I’ve had direct conversations with manufacturers, business owners, and hiring managers across Clarke County,” said Andrew Clark, Executive Director of CCDC. “The message has been consistent, while national job platforms generate volume, they often fall short when it comes to targeting local workforce.”

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Clark added that this challenge has broader implications for the community.

“Clarke County currently supports more than 4,300 non-farm jobs, yet studies indicate that between 25% and 50% of those positions are filled by individuals commuting in from outside the county. While those employees are vital to our workforce, long-term sustainability depends on growing and retaining talent from within our own communities.”

ClarkeCountyJobs.com, funded by the Clarke County Development Corporation and its members, was built specifically to address this recruiting gap, offering a centralized, easy-to-use platform where local employers can post opportunities and connect directly with job seekers who live in or have ties to Clarke County.

Unlike national job boards such as Indeed, ZipRecruiter, and LinkedIn, which often require significant investment to increase visibility, ClarkeCountyJobs.com is completely free for employers and job seekers alike.

“Many of the national platforms operate on pay-to-play models, where employers must continually invest to keep listings visible,” Clark said. “Even then, targeting a specific rural workforce can be difficult. ClarkeCountyJobs.com flips that model by focusing entirely on our local economy.”

The ClarkeCountyJobs.com platform is intentionally straightforward:



Employers can post jobs at no cost



Listings link directly to the employer’s website or application page



No AI-driven filtering or automation is used, ensuring transparency and direct connections between employers and applicants

This approach not only reduces barriers for businesses but also improves access for job seekers looking for opportunities close to home.

Early participation from Clarke County employers highlights strong community support for the initiative. Companies such as Paul Mueller Company, Altec Industries, and SIMCO Drilling Equipment, INC. are among those testing and already utilizing the platform to connect with local talent.

The launch of ClarkeCountyJobs.com is part of a broader workforce development strategy led by the Development Corporation, including the re-establishment of the Industrial Technology Advisory Board.

Together, these efforts aim to strengthen connections between employers, educators, and job seekers while building a more sustainable talent pipeline for the entire region.

“The goal is simple,” Clark said. “We want to make it easier for Clarke County residents to find meaningful employment close to home, and easier for our employers to find the talent they need to grow.”

All Clarke County employers and HR Departments are encouraged to begin posting open positions ahead of the May 8th launch, while job seekers can explore available opportunities and learn more about local careers by visiting: https://clarkecountyjobs.com

If you have questions or would like additional information about ClarkeCountyjobs.com or the CCDC Industrial Technology Advisory Board, please reach out to Andrew B. Clark, CCDC Executive Director at 115 E. Washington Street, PO Box 426, Osceola, IA 50213, phone: 641-342-2944 or email: info@clarkecountyiowa.com.