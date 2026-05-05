SCICF donates to fire departments

On April 15, South Central Iowa Community Foundation held an appreciation event for Clarke County firefighters at Clarke County Conservation at East Lake Park. SCICF-Clarke County provided pizzas, cookies and bottled water for the volunteers. After the meal, local fire departments were awarded grant checks to be used for each department’s greatest need. The Murray, Osceola and Woodburn Fire Departments each received $1,100. The Weldon fire department received $500, as Weldon sits in Decatur County, but also serves Clarke County.

SCICF-Clarke County Advisory Board Members include: Dennis Jeter, Melissa Snell, Liz Justice and Larry Keller.

SCICF was pleased to be able to show appreciation for the volunteer fire fighters and to award each department with a grant.

For more information about SCICF, please visit scicf.org.