Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Dedicated Individuals for Jailer Position

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a dependable, detail-oriented individual to step into a full-time Jailer role. This will be an opportunity that goes beyond a typical employment and places candidates at the center of maintaining safety and order within our County.

“This is work that demands presence and purpose,” said Chief Deputy, Brian Akers. “Every shift requires awareness, sound judgment, and the ability to respond appropriately should situations change.

According to Akers, the Jailer role is deep in responsibility, supporting both the safety of the facility and the well-being of those in custody.

Day-to-day, responsibilities include supervising inmates, conducting routine checks, assisting with booking and release, preparing and serving meals, administering medications, maintaining cleanliness, and managing documentation and financial transactions.

“It’s a fast-moving environment where multitasking isn’t optional, it’s essential.” said Akers.

Thos who qualify will bring organization, strong communication skills, and the ability to think critically, especially under pressure. Candidates should be comfortable with computers, capable of managing multiple priorities, and grounded in a strong work ethic. A valid driver’s license, high school diploma (or equivalent), and the ability to pass a background check are required.

For those ready to grow into the position, training is built in. New hires will complete a 40-hour jail certification course, fully funded by the county, within the first six months, laying the foundation for long-term success.

The Jailer position starts at $22.51 per hour, increasing to $23.18 on July 1, 2026, with additional raises at six months, one year, three years, and reaching top pay in five years, currently just over $50,000 annually. Alongside wages, employees receive a comprehensive benefits package, including Blue Cross Blue Shield health coverage, dental and vision insurance, IPERS retirement, paid holidays, vacation time, and additional pay incentives for overnight and swing shifts.

This opening is primarily scheduled for night shift, with the flexibility to cover other shifts as needed – an important part of keeping operations running smoothly around the clock.

For those interested in applying, applications can be picked up at the Sheriff’s Office, located at 220 Townline Road in Osceola, and will be accepted until the position is filled. Questions can be directed to 641-342-2914.