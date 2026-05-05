April 30, 2026 college news

ANKENY — Des Moines Area Community College is proud to recognize students who completed credentials and earned academic honors during the fall 2025 semester.

Graduation list

Alexandra Johnson, Murray, Liberal Arts

President’s List

Cora Keller, Murray

Brady Streeter, New Virginia

Ana Landeros Gutierrez, Osceola

Elizabeth McKinney, Osceola

Joshua Pottoroff, Woodburn

Dean’s List

Brighton Regan, Murray

Alyssa Toolin, New Virginia

Ryder Collins, Osceola

Allen Jaeger, Osceola

Career Advantage President’s List

Josue, Carrera, Clarke Community High School