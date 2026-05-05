April 30, 2026 college news

ANKENY — Des Moines Area Community College is proud to recognize students who completed credentials and earned academic honors during the fall 2025 semester.
Graduation list
Alexandra Johnson, Murray, Liberal Arts
President’s List
Cora Keller, Murray
Brady Streeter, New Virginia
Ana Landeros Gutierrez, Osceola
Elizabeth McKinney, Osceola
Joshua Pottoroff, Woodburn
Dean’s List
Brighton Regan, Murray
Alyssa Toolin, New Virginia
Ryder Collins, Osceola
Allen Jaeger, Osceola
Career Advantage President’s List
Josue, Carrera, Clarke Community High School