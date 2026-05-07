Clarke golf week

Clarke golf took separate routes this week, as the girls traveled to Chariton with the boys off to Centerville and Winterset.

At Thursday’s Chariton Invite, the Lady Indians took fourth place in the par 72 course with a final score of 461. Centerville placed first with 390, Chariton second with 412 and Knoxville third with 424.

Individually, Sophia Davis had a score of 106, Libby Winter 117, Reagan Fry 117, Macayla Hicks 121, Aryanna Hewelett 127 and Emilee Boyd 135.

At Centerville, the Indians placed third with 344, just 30 over Chariton in first place. A par 72 course, Liam Caldwell shot an 82, Peyton Lynn 87, Cole Jacobsen 87, Dwight Humphrey 88, Ryan Diehl 89 and Kohen Poore 95.

The boys tied with Bondurant-Farrar in seventh with 349 points Friday at Winterset. There, Diehl shot an 84, Jacobsen 86, Caldwell 88, Lynn 91, Humphrey 97 and Nolan Redman 97. The course was par 70.