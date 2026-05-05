Tennis at 2-2

The boys tennis team started last week with a 6-3 win over Oskaloosa Monday, followed by a close 5-4 loss to Chariton Thursday.

At Oskaloosa, Clarke posted five wins in singles and one in doubles.

Casey Wade took the No. 1 singles 8-6 over Ethan Stek while Luke Wade took an 8-6 win in No. 2 over Mason Muir. No. 3 singles Easton Brokaw won 8-4 over Reuben Chilcote and No. 4 Jonathan Galvez won 8-2 over Kyle McHawes. Blaze Schiltz, No. 5 singles, won 8-5 over Trace Rupprecht.

The only singles loss was No. 6 Carson Jones to Liam Dykstra 8-5.

The No. 1 doubles Wade brothers had an 8-3 win over Stek/Muir. The losses came in No. 2 doubles Brokaw/Galvez to Chilcote/Dykstra 9-7, and a close 9-8 (8-6) No. 3 doubles loss of Schiltz/Jones to McHawes/Rupprecht.

At Chariton, the Indians won two singles and two doubles matches.

The singles wins were to No. 3 Brokaw with a hard-fought 8-8 (7-3) over Jason Pyatak and No. 6 Jones 9-7 over River Sibert. Chariton’s No. 1 singles Jonathan Pyatak shutout Casey 8-0, while No. 2 Kasyn Wilson allowed only one point for Luke for an 8-1 finish. No. 4 Galvez and No. 5 Schiltz both lost 8-4 to their competitors Brystin Kaufman and Calvin Allwood.

The No. 2 doubles team of Brokaw/Galvez won 8-3 over Jason/Allwood and the No. 3 Schiltz/Jones 9-7 over Kaufman/Sibert. No. 1 Wades lost 8-3 to Jonathan/Kasyn.