‘Listen. Act. Advocate. Protect victims and serve communities.’

People traveling through downtown Osceola last Tuesday afternoon may have noticed a group of people tying blue ribbons to light poles, bollards and trees on the east side of the courtyard square. The ribbons, which stayed the remainder of the week, were set out to symbolize hope, trust and support for victims and survivors of crime during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, with a reminder that healing is possible.

Hosted by Crisis Intervention & Advocacy Center, representatives of the Clarke County Attorney’s Office, courthouse staff, Osceola Police, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Hospital and CIAC staff gathered to take part in a proclamation declaring April 19-25 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and to place the ribbons to be visible from Highway 69.

“Imagine a community where every voice is heard, every harm is acknowledged and every survivor is met with compassion, dignity and justice,” Victim Witness Coordinator and Representative for the Clarke County Attorney’s Office Andrea Smith said. “That vision is not just an aspiration – it is our responsibility.”

First recognized in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week seeks to have the nation “confront injustice, to remove barriers and to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those whose lives have been forever changed by crime.” Smith shared that over the past year, CIAC has assisted more than 200 victims of crime just in Clarke County.

“Today, we proclaim our commitment to ensuring that every victim knows they are not alone, that their rights are protected and that their path toward healing is supported by all of us,” Smith said before reading the proclamation.

Proclamation

“Whereas the County Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring that all victims of crime are treated with fairness, dignity and respect throughout the criminal justice process.

“Whereas, crime victims often face physical, emotional and financial hardships, and require support, advocacy and access to resources to aid in their recovery.

“Whereas, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week serves as an opportunity to recognize the resilience of victims and survivors, and to reaffirm our commitment to protecting their rights and ensuring their voices are heard.

“Whereas dedicated victim advocates, law enforcement officers, prosecutors and community partners work tirelessly to provide services, support and justice for victims in our community.

“Whereas, raising awareness about victims’ rights and available services strengthens our community and promotes a more just and compassionate society.

“Therefore, I Andrea Smith, victim witness coordinator and representative for the Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson, do hereby proclaim April 19 to 25, 2026 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Clarke County, and urge all residents to join in supporting victims of crime, building safer communities and promoting justice for all.

“Be it further proclaimed that we encourage community members to learn more about victims’ rights, participate in local events and stand in solidarity with victims and survivors.

“In Witness whereof, this proclamation is issued this 21st day of April 2026.”

The story of a sexual abuse survivor who was assisted by CIAC was read following the proclamation, thanking those in their life who had helped them as well as the resources given to them by CIAC.

Finding help

If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault, violent crime or homicide, CIAC can help. All of their services are offered free of charge, are voluntary and confidential. CIAC serves 10 counties: Adair, Adams, Clarke, Dallas, Decatur, Guthrie, Madison, Ringgold, Taylor and Union. They also provide housing services in each of the 10 counties.

Find resources on their website at: https://supportingsurvivors.org/.