Recent Rainfall Replenishes West Lake

April’s abundant rainfall has delivered much needed moisture and as a result, the lake level at West Lake has risen to 1072.70 feet above MSL (Mean Sea Level) and is flowing over the West Lake spillway.

This moisture recovery is being seen across the entire state of Iowa. The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that drought conditions across Iowa have eased compared to the beginning of the year. Many areas that were experiencing moderate to severe drought have seen a reduction of intensity, thanks to April precipitation. While not all regions have fully recovered, the trends are encouraging.

One month of above-average rainfall doesn’t erase long-term moisture deficits or change the fact that demands on Osceola’s main water source outpace safe daily usage. As we’ve seen in the past, when you add in increased temperatures and higher evaporation rates from the warmer months of summer, recent gains won’t last for long. It’s important to temper expectations and to continue practicing smart water usage.

“We need to continue being smart about our water use by reducing unnecessary demand wherever we can,” said Brandon Patterson, Osceola Water Works Superintendent. “Simple, everyday actions make a meaningful difference in preserving our water supply.”

Here are some easy, common-sense examples of conservation specific to warmer temperatures:

Adjust mowing height : Keeping grass a bit taller helps shade soil and retain moisture.

: Keeping grass a bit taller helps shade soil and retain moisture. Use a rain gauge or soil check : Rain in Iowa is notoriously sporadic, so don’t water your lawn if nature already has.

: Rain in Iowa is notoriously sporadic, so don’t water your lawn if nature already has. Water only when needed : Iowa grass can usually survive short dry periods. If the grass springs back after stepping on it, hold off on watering.

: Iowa grass can usually survive short dry periods. If the grass springs back after stepping on it, hold off on watering. Use mulch in gardens and landscaping : This helps retain soil moisture and reduces the need to water more frequently.

: This helps retain soil moisture and reduces the need to water more frequently. Sweep driveways and sidewalks instead of hosing them down: the water you save is well worth the little bit of extra labor required.

April’s boost to West Lake’s water level is an encouraging sign, but uncertain weather patterns mean we can’t forget that demand outpaces supply every day. By taking advantage of Mother Nature’s improvements and with mindful water use, Osceola Water Works customers can help stretch these gains through the warmer, more draining months ahead.

For other conservation suggestions or more information about Osceola Water Works, please contact Brandon Patterson, Water Superintendent at the Osceola Water Works, 208 W Jefferson St, Osceola, IA 50213, by phone at (641) 342-1435, or via email at osceolawater2@windstream.net.