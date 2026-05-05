Lady Indians improve golf score

At the Winterset Invitational last Monday, the Lady Indian golfers shaved nearly 20 points off of their previous 18-hole best as they finished in sixth place with 479 strokes.

Sophia Davis had the lowest strokes for the team with 106, followed by Libby Winter with 126. Macayla Hicks swung for a 130, Reagan Fry 133, Aryanna Hewlett 143 and Emilee Boyd 147.

Tuesday at Leon, both teams took first place over the home team, with the girls scoring a 216 and the boys 180.

Davis posted a 52, Winter 55, Hicks 56, Fry 65 and Hewlett 65.

For the boys, Ryan Diehl placed first with 39 and Peyton Lynn and Cole Jacobsen tied for third with 49 each. Kohen Poore had a score of 51 and Liam Caldwell and Nolan Redman both scored 52.