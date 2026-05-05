Clarke first at Martensdale-St. Marys meet

PROLE – The Clarke track teams ran away with the win at the Martensdale-St. Marys track meet last Monday with the girls scoring 176 and the boys 200. Between the teams, there were 15 first-place finishes.

The Murray Mustangs also participated in the meet, with the girls taking third with 73 points and the boys third with 76. The Lady Mustangs had two first place finishes.

First place results

Clarke’s Victoria Rosales posted a season best in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.87. In the 100m hurdles, Finley Cooper had a time of 17.67.

The 4x100m relay team of Miah Graves, Cooper, Josie Moore and Rosales had a season best time of 54.48. The shuttle hurdle team of Moore, Graves, Carly Savage and Cooper finished with a time of 1:12.63, a season best. Another season best was made by the 4x800m relay team of Natalie McGaw, Parker Truitt, Izzy Hay and Piper Hertz with a time of 13:28.20.

Ethan Danley ran the 100m in 12.36, Jacob Barajas the 400m in 58.44 and Urijah Fry the 110m hurdles in 16.26. Jayce Stowers leapt a personal best height of 5-08.00 and Lincoln Hill a season best distance of 17-08.50 in the long jump. In the shot put, Angel Torres had a throw of 41-10.50, a personal best.

The 800 sprint medley, 4x100m, shuttle hurdle and 4x400m relay teams had times of 1:44.88, 45.66, 1:08.67 and 3:50.14 respectively; the 4x400m was a season best.

For Murray, Keirsten Klein placed first in both discus and shot put, with throws of 91-03 and 30-02.00 respectively.

Additional results

Girls

100m

2. Graves (C), 14.67

3. Sierra Cleghorn (M), 14.75

6. Arlette Esteban (M), 17.29

100m hurdles

2. Moore (C), 17.97 - SB

3. Cleghorn (M), 18.42

200m

2. Esteban (M), 30.90 - PB

4. Savage (C), ????

6. Maisy Davis (M), 31.50

400m

2. McGaw (C), 1:11.22 - PB

3. Julia Langille (C), 1:15.14 - SB

6. Davis (M), 1:29.76

400m hurdles

2. Cleghorn (M), 1:20.10 - SB

3. Hay (C), 1:22.73

800m

3. Amaria Oswald (M), 3:01.43 - SB

4. Truitt (C), 3:02.00

1500m

2. McGaw (C), 6:32.19

Discus

2. Karina Romero (M), 76-09

3. Ahnyka Heweltt (C), 74-02.50

5. Scarlett Schlitz (C), 44-02.50

Shot put

2. Romero (M), 28-11.50 - PB

3. Hewlett (C), 25-11.50 - SB

5. Schiltz (C), 19-09.50

Long jump

2. Graves (C), 14-00.50 - PB

3. Savage (C), 14-00.00 - PB

Relays

M 4x100m, 5. 1:05.48

C 800 sprint medley, 2. 2:26.47

C 800 sprint medley, 3. 2:36.73

C 4x100m, 4. 1:04.36

C 4x200m, 2. 2:12.35 - SB

C 4x400m, 2. 5:33.51

C distance medley, 3. 5:34.43

Boys

100m

2. Keaton Brammer (M), 12.48

3. Joey Turpin (C), 12.90

4. Grady Mongar (M), 13.77

110m hurdles

3. Seth McMurry (M), 20.16

400m

2. Cooper Taylor (C), 59.07

4. Bentley Smith (M), 1:09.39

5. Brenden Kelin (M), 1:14.31 - PB

400m hurdles

3. Dante Muselman (C), 1:08.63

4. Stower (C)s, 1:09.76

5. Jehu Smith (M), 1:18.39

800m

3. Zeke Lundquist (C), 2:27.61 - SB

4. Tucker Burkhart (M), 2:32.91

5. Jehu (M), 2:35.76 - PB

1600m

2. Joseph DeVore (C), 5:53.05 - SB

4. Jul Zamarripa Comtreras (C), 6:18.20

5. Klein (M), 7:01.28 - PB

3200m

2. Bentley (M), 12:18.00

4. Zamarripa Comtreras (C), 14:16.27

Discus

2. Sawyer Shields (C), 93-04.50

3. Torres (C), 88-01

5. Logan Pate (M), 60-08.50

High jump

2. McMurry (M), 5-08.00 - PB

3. Taylor (C), 5-00.00

Long jump

2. McMurry (M), 17-04.00

3. Fry (C), 17-02.00

Shot put

4. Shields (C), 31-03.50

5. Pate (M), 26-00.50 - PB

Relays

C 800 sprint medley 4. 1:51.91

C 4x100m, 4. 50.80

C 4x200m, 2. 1:38.75 - SB

C 4x200m , 3. 1:43.93

C 4x800m, 2. 10:43.37

C distance medley, 3. 4:31.89

M 800 sprint medley, 2. 1:49.04

M 4x100m, 3. 48.00