Clarke archers on to championships

SANDY, Utah – Eight archers represented Clarke Schools at last week’s 2026 Western National Bullseye and 3D Tournament, advancing to the June championships.

Sophomore Masan Redman shot a personal best in the bullseye tournament, earning a score of 292. He ranked third of 103 10th grade boys, sixth of 447 high school boys and seven of 1,232 overall boys. Masan’s finish qualified him to shoot as the NASP Championship Tournament in Daytona Beach, Florida, in June.

The Clarke Elementary 3D team of fourth and fifth graders posted a score of 1,312, ranking 21 of 26 elementary teams. Their score qualifies them to compete in the Championship Tournament in June in Florida.

Individual results were Davyn Hawxby 251 (a personal best), Brecken Porter 236, Cameron Lampe 235, Aubri Houge 208, Georgia Eckels 196, Zaylani Wagner 186 and Joella Hatfield 168.