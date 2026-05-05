Boys soccer kicks up first win

The Clarke boys soccer/fútbol club nailed their first win of the season 2-1 last Tuesday at home over Albia.

One goal was scored by Matthew Magallon, who made three shots on goal and four total. Henry Rivera picked up the second goal for the Indians, making 16 total shots, seven of which were shots on goal. Attempted shots on goal were made by Rafael Avalos with four, and one apiece by Azahel Herrera, Jordyn Deleon, Carlos Juarez, Cristian Santiago Sanchez, Urijah Fry and Pedro Morales Vega. Both Herrera and Morales Vega had an assist.

Joshua Bañales allowed one goal and saved 10.

On Friday, the team lost 11-1 at Van Meter.

The Indians ended the week with their record at 1-5.

The Clarke girls team continues to look for their first win, as they fell 1-0 to the Albia Lady Dees last Tuesday.