A look at the Clarke basketball season

A look at the 2025-26 Clarke girls and boys basketball seasons.

Girls

The Lady Indians’ season came to an end with a 3-18 record; they won two home games and one away game. Of 22 games, they scored 856 points with 300 of 1,046 field goals made, 99 of 498 3-point shots and 157 of 267 free throws, averaging 38.91 points per game. A total of 709 rebounds were made with 225 offensively and 484 defensively, 161 assists, 31 blocks and 166 steals with 249 personal fouls and 497 turnovers.

Individual stats

Players listed alphabetically, all stats as of March 1.

Klaire Blackford, Fr., F: 6 games played, 1 foul.

Jovee Blakely, Fr., F: 2 games played.

Emilee Boyd, Sr., F: 21 games played, 18 starts, 12-60 field goals, 3-25 3-points, 3-9 free throws, 30 points, 47 rebounds (15 offensive, 32 defensive), 13 assists, 4 blocks, 6 steals, 21 fouls, 42 turnovers.

Kenley Chesnut, Fr., G: 3 games played, 1 offensive rebound.

Reagan Fry, Jr., F: 21 games played, 20 starts, 93-229 field goals, 1-15 3-points, 73-102 free throws, 260 points, 221 rebounds (68 offensive, 153 defensive), 53 assists, 8 blocks, 43 steals, 101 turnovers, 36 fouls.

Sara Fry, Jr., SG: 15 games played, 10 rebounds (3 offensive, 7 defensive), 2 steals, 8 fouls, 9 turnovers.

Miah Graves, So., G: 22 games played/starts, 31-133 field goals, 11-72 3-points, 15-31 free throws, 88 points, 142 rebounds (46 offensive, 96 defensive), 33 assists, 2 blocks, 35 steals, 63 fouls, 84 turnovers.

Vivian Hawxby, Fr., G: 8 games played, 1-2 field goals, 2 points, 1 offensive rebound, 1 assist, 3 turnovers.

Macayla Hicks, So.: 5 games played, 1-1 field goals, 2 points, 1 block, 1 steal, 4 turnovers.

Taylor Kent, Fr., G: 17 games played, 3-13 field goals, 5-12 free throws, 11 points, 30 rebounds (13 offensive, 17 defensive), 5 assists, 1 steals, 9 fouls, 10 turnovers.

Maisy McCoy, Sr., G: 16 games played/starts, 79-256 field goals, 43-169 3-points, 30-56 free throws, 231 points, 68 rebounds (21 offensive, 47 rebounds), 21 assists, 42 steals, 82 turnovers, 20 fouls.

Abbie Schlichte, Sr., P: 22 games played, 2 starts, 5-24 field goals, 2-6 free throws, 12 points, 39 rebounds (10 offensive, 29 defensive), 4 assists, 1 block, 3 steals, 20 fouls, 15 turnovers.

Reese Shaw, Jr., F: 18 games played, 17 starts, 41-171 field goals, 14-91 3-points, 23-36 free throws, 119 points, 118 rebounds (34 offensive, 84 defensive), 15 assists, 14 blocks, 17 steals, 44 fouls, 85 turnovers.

Libby Winter, Fr., G: 21 games played, 13 starts, 34-153 field goals, 27-122 3-points, 6-15 free throws, 101 points, 32 rebounds (13 offensive, 19 defensive), 15 assists, 1 block, 16 steals, 28 fouls, 62 turnovers.

Boys

The Clarke Indians finished their season 5-16 with two wins at home and three on the road. Overall, the team played 22 games scoring 1,170 points, an average of 53.18 per game. They made 439 of 1,210 2-point shots, 155 of 496 3-pointers and 137 of 236 from the free throw line. They had 213 offensive rebounds, 633 defensive rebounds, 265 assists, 60 blocks, 159 steals, 301 turnovers and 353 personal fouls.

Individual stats

Players listed alphabetically, all stats as of March 1.

Rafael Avalos, Jr., F: 16 games played, 3-10 field goals, 1-3 3-points, 3-4 free throws, 10 points, 25 rebounds (4 offensive, 21 defensive), 8 assists, 2 blocks, 4 steals, 23 fouls, 8 turnovers.

Josh Bañales, Sr., C: 20 games played, 13 starts, 14-29 field goals, 1-3 free throws, 29 points, 44 rebounds (12 offensive, 32 defensive), 8 assists, 3 steals, 8 turnovers, 14 personal fouls.

Bryce Cook, Sr., G: 11 games played, 2-3 field goals, 4 points, 4 defensive rebounds, 1 steal, 3 fouls, 1 turnover.

Ethan Danley, Jr., F/C: 21 games played/started, 54-110 field goals, 3-20 free throws, 111 points, 140 rebounds (64 offensive, 76 defensive), 14 assists, 11 blocks, 17 steals, 28 turnovers, 58 fouls.

Jordyn Deleon Elias, Jr., G: 22 games played, 21 starts, 72-189 field goals, 17-52 3-points, 28-50 free throws, 189 points, 51 rebounds (20 offensive, 31 defensive), 70 assists, 3 blocks, 52 steals, 56 fouls, 50 turnovers.

Ryan Diehl, Sr., G: 22 games played/starts, 141-363 field goals, 64-181 3-points, 47-68 free throws, 393 points, 147 rebounds (28 offensive, 119 defensive), 97 assist, 29 blocks, 37 steals, 53 fouls, 86 turnovers.

Bryce Giza, So., G: 20 games played, 6 starts, 16-64 field goals, 9-34 3-points, 6-13 free throws, 47 points, 28 rebounds (11 offensive, 17 defensive), 17 assists, 1 blocks, 17 steals, 24 turnovers, 30 fouls.

Logan Gracey, Sr.,: 2 games played, 1 start, 1 defensive rebound, 3 turnovers.

Cole Jacobsen, So, G: 1 game played.

Peyton Lynn, Jr., G: 22 games played/starts, 106-345 field goals, 48-170 3-points, 45-63 free throws, 305 points, 64 rebounds (19 offensive, 45 defensive), 35 assists, 7 blocks, 16 steals, 63 turnovers, 54 fouls.

Xavier Morales, Sr., G: 1 game played, 1 personal foul.

Gavin Page, Sr., F: 13 games played, 1-8 field goals, 1-3 3-points, 3 points, 2 defensive rebounds, 1 assists, 1 block, 1 steal, 8 fouls, 3 turnovers.

Edwin Ramos, So., G: 16 games played, 2 starts, 10-30 field goals, 10-23 3-points, 1-2 free throws, 31 points, 21 rebounds (12 offensive, 9 defensive), 3 assists, 3 blocks, 3 steals, 11 fouls, 1 turnover.

Orlando Regalado, Sr., F: 3 games played, 1-2 3-points, 3 points, 2 turnovers.

Tate Shriver, Sr., F: 11 games played, 3-20 field goals, 1-11 3-points, 1-7 free throws, 8 points, 9 rebounds (3 offensive, 6 defensive), 4 assists, 2 steals, 13 turnovers, 3 fouls.

Joey Turpin, So., G: 3 games played, 1 defensive rebound, 1 assist.

Casey Wade, Sr., C: 17 games played, 1 start, 11-18 field goals, 1-2 free throws, 23 points, 29 rebounds (12 defensive, 17 offensive), 5 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals, 30 personal fouls, 5 turnovers.

Sullivan White, So., G/F: 14 games played, 1 start, 5-16 field goals, 3 3-points, 1-2 free throws, 14 points, 17 rebounds (9 offensive, 8 defensive), 2 assists, 1 block, 4 steals, 9 fouls, 6 turnovers.