Clarke Elementary principal resigns

After two years with Clarke Elementary, Principal Dr. Kevin Schlomer announced last Wednesday he will be leaving the school district at the end of his 2025-26 contract for a new employment opportunity.

Dr. Kevin Schlomer (photo)

“Recently, an unexpected opportunity arose for me at Knoxville Schools, and [April 27] their board approved me as the new teaching and learning director,” Schlomer said in his announcement. “While this was not something I was actively seeking, it is an opportunity for growth that I have decided to pursue.”

Schlomer said it has been an honor to work with the dedicated staff of Clarke and support Clarke’s students.

“The relationships built here and the daily smiles of our students have meant so much to me. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together,” he said. “Clarke is a special place, and I am grateful for the support, trust and partnership of our families.”

Schlomer started at Clarke with start of the 2024-25 school year. He came to Clarke from Heartland AEA, with prior teaching and leadership positions in districts such as Norwalk, Ankeny and Indianola school.

The Clarke School Board will begin searching for his replacement.

Cory Wenthe serves as the elementary associate principal, and next year will be the associate principal for grades third through fifth. Annie Halsband was recently hired as the Pre-K through second grade elementary associate principal.