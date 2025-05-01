Clarke boys tennis enjoys winning week

Clarke boys tennis picked up three wins last week, starting last Tuesday at home over Centerville 9-0.

Victories in singles with an 8-2 result were seen by Easton Brokaw and Austin Stoll. Luke Wade and Jonathan Galvez won their individual sets 8-1, and Casey Wade and Nathaniel Rowe won theirs 8-0. In doubles, the pairing of Brokaw and Carson Jones won 8-5, Casey and Luke 8-1 and Rowe and Galvez 8-0.

On Thursday at home against Chariton, the boys walked away with an 8-1 win over the Chargers. Rowe, Luke and Galvez won their singles matches 8-6, Stoll won his 8-3 and Brokaw his 8-2; Casey lost his set 8-2. The doubles pairings of Rowe and Galvez and Brokaw and Jones won their sets 8-3, and Casey and Luke won theirs 8-0.

Friday had the team at Creston, where they overcame the Panthers 5-4. In singles, Brokaw won his match 9-7, Casey 8-5 and Luke 8-1.

Losses were had by Galvez 8-4, Stoll 8-2 and Jones 8-0.

The doubles teams of Galvez and Brokaw won their match 8-6 and an 8-3 victory was had by Casey and Luke. Jones and Schiltz lost their doubles match 8-1.

Four members of the team attended the Saydel Invitational on Saturday, playing in doubles. Casey and Luke and Brokaw and Galvez both won their doubles matches - 10-4 and 8-3, respectively.