Clarke Schools audit released

Auditor of State Rob Sand released an audit report on Clarke Community School District on June 23.

Financial highlights:

The district’s revenues totaled $26,956,315 for the year ended June 30, 2024, a 7.9% increase over the prior year. Expenses for the district operations for the year ending June 30, 2024, totaled $21,695,414, an 11.5% increase over the prior year.

The increase in revenues is due primarily to an increase in ESSER funding and insurance reimbursements for damage to district facilities. The increase in expenditures is due primarily to an increase in capital projects and the hiring of additional staff.

Audit findings:

Sand reported seven findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. They are found on pages 89 through 94 of the report.

The findings address material adjustments needed to properly record payables and capital assets and expenditures exceeding budget. Sand provided the district with recommendations to address each of the findings.

Two of the findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The school board has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the district’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.

A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at Audit Reports – Auditor of State.