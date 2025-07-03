Fourth of July celebrations begin

Happy birthday, America.

With the Fourth of July falling on Friday this year, there is plenty to do and see at Osceola’s Fourth of July celebration, “Let Sparks Fly.”

Take a moment to review the upcoming events planned by the Osceola Chamber Main Street’s Fourth of July Committee. Schedules are available at the OCMS office, online and in the July 1 edition of The Weekly.

Parade

The parade will start at 10 a.m. Friday, July 4. George Norris serves as this year’s parade marshal. He will be joined by the winners of the Little Miss and Mister contest, which will be determined July 3 just before the opening ceremonies.

Due to the Downtown Streetscape Project, the parade has a different route this year. The parade will begin at the intersection of South Kossuth and East Cass streets, and continue west on Cass Street. The parade will go straight until it reaches South Jackson Street, where it will turn south and exit onto Highway 34.

Staging

Staging for the parade will take place around Clarke Elementary School, 231 S. Kossuth St.

Floats, outside departments and political floats will stage on the north side of South Kossuth Street near the start of the parade line. The south side of South Kossuth is where the color guard, American Legion, Grand Marshal, city and county elected officials and Boy Scouts will gather.

Cars, tractors and ATVs will stage on East Cass and South Dewey streets south of the elementary school. Cycling kids and walkers will stage on South Dewey Street on the north side of the elementary building.

Ball teams and horses will gather in the elementary staff parking lot.

Staging begins at 8:30 a.m., and there are no forms required to participate.

Carnival, fireworks and events

Kenny’s Funland will be set up in its usual place on West Jefferson and South Fillmore streets and run Thursday evening through Sunday. The hours for the carnival are: 5 to 10 p.m. on July 3, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4, 12 to 9 p.m. on July 5 and 1 to 7 p.m. on July 6.

The fireworks show will be at 10 p.m. Friday, and will go off behind Lakeside Hotel Casino.

Courthouse restrooms will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 4 and 5, as long as there enough volunteers. Port-a-potties will be available for use throughout the festivities.

Thursday, July 3

Opening ceremonies will be held at 7 p.m. with the Little Miss and Mister contest held at 6 p.m. BRNT performs at 7:15 p.m., and the Spark the Night 5k Glow Run at 8:15 p.m. Osceola Masonic Lodge will host bingo from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, July 4

Boy Scouts Troop 104 pancake breakfast will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the fire station. After the parade, make your way back downtown for the annual pie auction at 11:30. Local dance Studio 201 will perform at 12 p.m., followed by the talent show and lip sync battle at 12:30 p.m. and Eagles Line Dancers at 1:30 p.m. Musical performances for the day are The Imperial Mudpuppies at 2 p.m. and Route 66 at 6:30 p.m. Bingo will go from 12 to 9 p.m.

Junction Town Showdown Truck Show & Tractor Pull will be held at the fairgrounds and starts at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 5

A Bubble Zone by Zoops Fun Zone runs from 11 a.m. to noon, balloons and tattoos 1 to 2 p.m. and foam zone 3 to 4 p.m. The pedal pull registration starts at 11:30 a.m. with the contest starting at noon. Troop 104 hosts a cornhole tournament with registration at 1 and the games at 2 p.m. The Hay Bale Throwing Olympics start at 4 p.m., with no registration required. Music is provided by The Half Moons at 1 p.m. and Garret & The Relics at 6:30 p.m. Bingo runs from 12 to 9 p.m.

Junction Town Showdown Truck Show & Tractor Pull will be held at the fairgrounds and starts at 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 6

A patriotic church service will be held at 11 a.m. Mire to Mountain will perform at 1 p.m., with bingo from 1 to 5 p.m.

Stay up to date

For the most updated information or potential schedule changes, make sure to follow Osceola’s 4th of July Celebration page on Facebook or contact Osceola Chamber Main Street.

“Come hang out and enjoy the celebration! Osceola Chamber Main Street has been working hard behind the scenes to bring it all together,” Leslie Torres, OCMS events coordinator, said. We’ve packed it with fun, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”