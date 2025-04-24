Clarke tennis serves on

SAYDEL – Clarke boys tennis lost 8-1 to Saydel on April 14, their single win coming from Luke Wade in singles matchup 8-4. Cole Jacobsen and Casey Wade both lost their singles matches 8-3. Nathaniel Rowe and Jonathan Galvez lost their matches 8-2 each, and Easton Brokaw lost 8-1.

The doubles pairing of Casey and Luke lost 8-5, Rowe and Glavez lost 8-2 and Brokaw and Jacobsen lost 8-3.

At home last Tuesday, the girls tennis fell 9-0 to Creston. Abbi Nash and Angela Zaragoza-Roslaes lost their singles matches 8-5, Macayla Hicks hers 8-4, Mylee Miller and Emily Glenn lost their singles 8-3 and Jolynn McKnight lost 8-1.

In doubles, the pairing of Zaragoza-Rosales and Emma Williams fell to their opponents 9-7, McKnight and Nash fell 8-6 and Miller and Glenn 8-4.

At home on Thursday, the Lady Indians lost 9-0 to Knoxville. In singles, Glenn lost 9-7, Hicks 8-4, Nash 8-2, and Miller, McKnight and Williams all lost 8-0. Double pairings of Miller and Glenn lost 8-6, Hicks and Williams lost 8-4 and MIller and Glenn lost 8-6.