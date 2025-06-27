Soaring to New Heights: Local Graduate Earns Private Pilot License

Look to the skies over Osceola this summer, and you might spot a new pilot living out his dream. Toby Mosher, a 2019 Clarke High School graduate, has officially earned his Private Pilot Certificate—an impressive achievement that marks the beginning of an exciting aviation journey.

Mosher’s path to the cockpit began just six months ago, a timeline made even more remarkable by the challenges of winter weather and limited flight conditions. Undeterred, he balanced hands-on flying lessons with intensive ground school studies, learning everything from airspace regulations to aircraft systems and emergency procedures. His dedication paid off as he successfully completed all FAA training, testing, and medical requirements to earn his wings.

Guiding Mosher every step of the way was Kevin Seuferer, owner of Precision Flight Academy, based at the Osceola Municipal Airport. A seasoned pilot with 39 years of flight experience, Seuferer recently became a certified flight instructor to help meet the growing demand for pilot training in the region.

“I wanted to give aspiring pilots in our community a chance to learn locally,” said Seuferer. “With commercial aviation on the rise and a growing pilot shortage nationwide, there’s never been a better time to take to the skies.”

As Toby Mosher takes off into his future, his story stands as a testament to ambition, mentorship, and the thrill of flight—right here in small-town Iowa.