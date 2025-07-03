ServSafe® Food Safety Certification Class

Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach is offering a food safety training for food service managers on August 5 at the Conservation Education Center-East Lake Park located at 2451 Highway 34 in Osceola from 9:00-6:00.

“Certification in ServSafe® meets the Iowa Food Code requirements to have a certified food protection manager in all establishments,” said Cathy Drost, class instructor and ISU Extension and Outreach human sciences educator. “We live in a time when food safety hazards and risks are prevalent. Serving safe food is mandatory. This eight-hour program aims to train food service professionals about food safety requirements and best practices to meet them.”

According to Drost, the program is based on the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe® certification program and the Iowa Food Code. The class is beneficial for foodservice managers from all areas such as schools, restaurants, convenience stores, child care, senior meal sites and health care. Participants will receive a copy of the ServSafe® Manager training manual and will take the ServSafe® certification exam.

For more information about the program, contact Carolyn White at white2@iastate.eduor (641) 342-3316. To register visit www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/servsafe/.