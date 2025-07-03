Christian music duo to perform at Harvest of Hope church

Award winning Christian Music Duo, Blake and Jenna Bolerjack, travel full-time with concert ministry together. As husband and wife, the couple meld their voices to create a signature, velvety blend. Their music reflects their personalities, a bubbly mix of classic and modern styles with a big sound that is energetic, happy and inspiring.

They also share their testimonies as they travel, about how even in dark times God never leaves you, and even in that dark place you can find peace and know God at a deeper level.

The Bolerjack’s have traveled across the nation full-time for their concerts, singing in churches, festivals, theaters in Branson and Dollywood and even Europe for several tours.

“Before we step foot in your church, we have prayed for you and your congregation. We pray that each in attendance would be melted by God’s love and assure of their priceless worth in His eyes. We pray that God uses the tools and talents He has given us to create not only a time of enjoyment but mostly a time of challenge that would be impossible to ignore. And we pray after we leave, everyone who was there is left heartened and refueled to carry out God’s will for their lives and their ministry in your church. We pray that their affections are stirred for Jesus,” Jenna said.

She continued,

“Our passion for sharing God’s message of love through music stems from our own past experiences when after attending Christian concerts we each felt spurred on and filled up with love for the Lord. Music, lyrics and scripture are the tools the Lord has used over and over to comfort and restore us in our walk with him.”

“Concerts offer a time of encouragement of believers; a time to kick back, have fun and open our hearts unguardedly to what the Lord will tell us. Sometimes music can speak a word into our lives that we haven’t recognized before, sometimes the music can melt a cold heart and make it receptive to God’s prodding, and sometimes music is something we can just praise God for creating – that He was so creative and artistic with everything He made and gave us to enjoy,” Blake said.

“I feel concerts can be an alternative option from a traditional service time to speak truth into people that might not have been as receptive in other circumstances. Concerts are encouraging and healing to the soul.”

Come for an inspirational evening Sunday, July 13, at 6 p.m. with desserts and a meet and greet to follow. Harvest of Hope is located at 2225 N. Main St., Osceola.

For more information about the Bolerjacks please visit blakeandjenna,com., follow them on Facebook as Blake and Jenna Bolerjack or check YouTube for their videos.