Clarke soccer season starts with wins and losses

Clarke soccer kicked off their season last week with home games on Tuesday against Albia and Friday against Chariton. The girls lost to Albia 6-0 while the boys won 3-1.

On the girls’ side, Albia scored three goals in both the first and second halves. The Lady Indians made six total shot attempts and two shots on goal. Izzy Hay had five shots and one on goal, with Myriam Lopez Cornejo having one of each. Libby Wright received one yellow card.

Goalkeeping was taken on by both Wright and Amy Morales. Wright tended the goal for 29 minutes and allowed one goal. Morales played goalie for 57 minutes, allowing five goals and saving two.

On Friday against Chariton, the Lady Indians lost 1-0.

Marianna Mujica made one shot and one shot on goal, Candelaria Pedro two shots and two shots on goal and Hay three shots and three shots on goal. Morales spent the 80 minutes as goalkeeper, making nine saves and allowing one goal.

Against Albia, the Indians scored their three goals in the second half, as did Albia with their one. Kye Dowell made two goals and Christian Santiago one. Both had 100% shots and shots on goals, with their respective attempts finding the goal line.

Other shot attempts came from Jordyn Deleon Elias and Henry Rivera with one each, and Rafael Avalos, Urijah Fry and Orlando Regalado attempting two each. Conner Williams, Avalos and Darien Martinez all received one yellow card.

Noe Cisneros Lopez tended the goal for the full 80 minutes of the game. He allowed one goal and saved six.

Friday’s game against Chariton had the Indians losing 4-1, scoring their only goal in the second half with Chariton making one in the first half and three in the second.

DeVante Caldwell made the team’s single goal, from his one shot and one attempt on goal. Rivera had three shots, Avalos, Deleon Elias, Fry and Regalado two shots each, and there was one shot each from Dowell and Azahel Herrera. Avalos made two shots on goal, while Herrera, Deleon Elias, Fry, Rivera and Regalado had one shot on goal each. Herrera logged one assist. Williams and Regalado each received a yellow card.

As goalkeeper, Cisneros Lopez allowed four goals and saved 15.