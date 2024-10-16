Eagles take down Mustangs

Murray football was on the road at Afton Friday, defeated 64-36.

The Eagles came out of the gate with 20 points to Murray’s 0 in the first six minutes of play. An eight-yard by Caden Page put Murray on the board at the 2:53 mark; a run attempt after for two-points failed. Murray scored first in the second quarter, with an 11-yard run by Nolan Gannon, followed by an unsuccessful two-point conversion after. The touchdown closed the score to 20-12 in East Union’s favor.

East Union’s Paul McNeill had a 55-yard kickoff return touchdown with a pass after success to move the Eagles back up eight points. Murray scored next for six, and East Union added 20 more to their score to bring the halftime score of 48-20.

Murray did not score in the third quarter, while East Union came to their final score of 64. In the fourth quarter, Gannon scored a five-yard run with a pass from Keegan Chew to Page after for two points, and then a 32-yard pass from Chew to Keaton Brammer with a pass after from Chew to AJ Clarke brining Murray their final score of 36.

Overall, Murray had 41 carries for 168 rushing yard; Gannon had 22 carries for 91 yard and Page 16 for 54 yards; the two had two touchdowns each. On receiving yards, the Mustangs had 7 receptions for 92 yards, including one touchdown. There were 35.0 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks and 8.0 for loss. Gannon was the leading tackler with 10.0 total tackles, nine solos, 0.5 sacks and 4.5 for loss. Austin Peterson had 1.5 sacks, and 2.5 tackles for loss.

The lose moves Murray to 3-5 overall, and 1-4 in the district. Murray will host Mormon Trail (0-7) tomorrow for the final home game of the regular season. Senior members of the football and cheerleading teams will be honored at the game.

Results

East Union 64, Murray 36

East Union: 20-28-8-8

Murray: 6-14-0-16

Murray individual stats

RUSHING

Keegan Chew 1-15; Caden Page 16-54-2(TD); Wylee Wright 2-8; Nolan Gannon 22-91-2(TD)

PASSING

Chew 1/2-32-1(TD); Page 6/18-60-2(I)

RECEIVING

AJ Clarke 1-8; Keaton Brammer 1-32-1(TD); Jaxon Darby 1-8; Ayden Lamb 4-44

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

Chew 4.0-3-0-0; Page 5.5-5-0-1.0; Clarke 0.5-0-0-0; Seth McMurry 1.0-1-0-0; Darby 1.0-1-0-0; Lamb 4.5-3-0-0; Wright 0.5-0-0-0; Gannon 10.0-0-0.5-4.5; Wyatt Patton 0.5-0-0-0; Jack Myers 1.0-1-0-0; Grady Mongar 1.5-1-0-0; Austin Peterson 5.0-4-1.5-2.5.

KICKING

Brammer 1; Peterson 5

KICK RETURNS

Page 2-32; Lamb 6-143

PUNTS

Chew 4-127

PUNT RETURNS

Lamb 1-10

TWO-PT CONVERSIONS

Page 2-4; Clarke 1-2

East Union team stats

RUSHING

30-147-5(TD)

PASSING

4/11-191-3(TD)

RECEIVING

4-191-3(TD)

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

44.5-36-0-6.0

FUMBLE RECOVERIES

1

INTERCEPTIONS

2-29

KICKING

10-1(TB)-362

KICK RETURNS

5-88-1(TD)

PUNTS

2-48

PUNT RETURNS

1-53

TWO-PT CONVERSIONS

5-10