Clarke goes two for three in games

Clarke volleyball won two of three games played last week, bringing their season up to 9-18.

On Monday, the Lady Indians attended a tournament at Des Moines North, winning 2-1 over the hosts (15-21, 21-13, 15-13) and 2-0 over Saydel (21-18, 21-18).

Against Des Moines North, the team had a 90.2% serve success rate, with Josie Moore and Finley Cooper have seven of seven successful serve attempts. The team had 10 total aces - Kya Thornton with three, Cooper and Mylee Miller with two, and one each to Alyssa Kent, Moore and Reagan Fry. Defensively, the team had 10 total digs. On offense, Thornton lead with 10 attacks of the team 44, followed by Kent with eight, Emilee Boyd with seven, Miller, Fry and Maddie Young with six, and one to Moore. Miller had the most assists with seven overall.

In closer sets against Saydel, 47 of 50 team serve attempts were successful, for a 94.0% rate. Kent, Moore, Thornton and Miller all had 100% serve rates, Fry with 80.0% and Cooper with 75.0%. Thornton again lead with offensive attacks, with 21 total. Fry followed with 16, Youngs with 11, Kent and Miller with 10, Boyd with four and Morgan Fisher with one. Miller had 18 assists overall. On defensive, the team had 41 digs, 13 of which went to Moore and 11 to Fry.

On the road at Davis County last Tuesday, the team lost 0-3 in three sets: 17-25, 2-25, 12-25.

Clarke hosted Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday, and will host Wayne tonight.

Results

Clarke 2, Des Moines North 1

Serving (aces) - Alyssa Kent 5-6 (1), Josie Moore 7-7 (1), Kya Thornton 5-6 (3), Finley Cooper 7-7 (2), Mylee Miller 7-8 (2), Reagan Fry 6-7 (1)

Attacks (kills) - Kent 8 (2), Moore 1, Thornton 10 (3), Miller 6 (7), Maddie Youngs 6 (1), Emilee Boyd 7 (2), Fry 6 (3)

Setting (assists) - Kent 0.3, Moore 0.3, Miller 2.3, Youngs 0.3, Boyd 0.3

Digs - Kent 2, Moore 2, Thornton 1, Miller 2, Youngs 1, Fry 2

Clarke 2, Saydel 0

Serving (aces) - Kent 14-14 (2), Moore 4-4, Thornton 4-4, Finley Cooper 3-4 (1), Miller 14-14 (2), Fry 8-10 (2)

Attacks (kills) - Kent 10 (3), Thornton 21 (8), Miller 10, Youngs 11 (2), Morgan Fisher 1, Boys 4 (1), Fry 16 (3)

Setting (assists) - Thornton 0.5, Miller 9.0

Digs - Kent 4, Moore 13, Thornton 6, Cooper 2, Miller 4, Boyd 1, Fry 11

Davis County 3, Clarke 0

Serving (aces) - Kent 7-7 (1), Moore 9-10 (1), Thornton 7-9 (1), Cooper 10-10, Miller 6-6, Fry 6-7

Attacks (kills) - Kent 9 (1), Thornton 31 (6), Miller 11 (1), Youngs 10 (2), Boyd 8, Fry 7 (2)

Setting (assists) - Thornton 0.3, Miller 2.7, Boyd 0.3, Fry 0.3

Digs - Kent 1, Moore 10, Thornton 8, Cooper 8, Miller 5, Fry 8