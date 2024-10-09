Tigers take down Mustangs

The Murray Mustangs hosted Lenox Friday, falling 72-8 to the undefeated Tigers.

Lenox made quick work of putting six on the board in the first 46 seconds of play, putting another 29 on their score to Murray’s 0 to close out the first quarter. The second quarter allowed just one touchdown for the Tigers. Murray got their only touchdown of the night with just over one-minute left on the clock, with an 11-yard run by Nolan Gannon, followed by a successful two-point conversion pass from Caden Page to AJ Clarke. Lenox scored their final 16 points in the final quarter.

Overall, Lenox had 14 first downs to Murray’s six, with Murray totaling 111 yards to their opponent’s 393. Page had seven of 21 success pass attempts for 85 yards, with Keegan Chew going two for four for 38 yards. Gannon had 10 rushing carries including one touchdown in the game, and lead in tackles with 5.5 total, including five solo.

Murray travels to East Union (1-5) this Friday, with the game to start at 7 p.m.

Game stats

Lenox 35-7-14-16

Murray 0-0-8-0

Murray individual stats

RUSHING

Keegan Chew 1-5; Caden Page 5-(-14); Nolan Gannon 10-9-1(TD)

PASSING

Chew 2/4-38; Page 7/21-85

RECEIVING

AJ Clarke 2-42; Keaton Brammer 1-3; Jaxon Darby 2-60; Ayden Lamb 4-18

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

Chew 3.0-2-0-0; Page 1.5-1-0-0; Clarke 3.5-2-0-0; Seth McMurry 1.0-0-0-0; Brammer 2.5-2-0-0; Darby 2.0-2-0-0; Lamb 2.0-2-0-0; Wylee Wright 1.0-1-0-0; Gannon 5.5-5-0-0; Wyatt Patton 1.0-1-0-0; Jack Myers 1.0-1-0-0; Austin Peterson 2.5-2-0-0; Dominic Guerrero 1.0-1-0-1.0

KICKING

Peterson 2-82

KICK RETURNS

Brammer 1-10; Darby 1-10; Lamb 6-87; Gannon 2-19

PUNTS

Chew 6-149

2-PT CONVERSIONS

Clarke 1-2

Lenox team stats

RUSHING

24-282-7(TD)

PASSING

4/10-110-3(TD)

RECEIVING

4-110-3(TD)

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

38.5-19-3.0-9.0

FUMBLE RECOVERIES

1

KICKING

11-1(TB)-463-9/7 PAT

KICK RETURNS

2-32

PUNT RETURNS

4-58

2-PT CONVERSIONS

3-6