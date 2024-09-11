Bulldogs take down Mustangs

Following a 71-20 loss last year to Bedford, Murray fell 60-0 to the 2023 Class 8-Man runner-up Bedford Friday at home. With 27 experienced upperclassmen, the Bulldog’s speed and execution caused issue for the Mustangs early on in the game.

Bedford scored 38 of their points in the first quarter, with runs ranging from 24 to 37-yards, with subsequent two-point conversions. 16 points were added in the second quarter, and the final eight in the third.

Murray had four first downs compared to Bedford’s 14, and 25 rushing carried that resulted in -30 yards. Keegan Chew and Caden Page had two successful passing attempts of an attempted five and eight respectively, for a total of 71 yards. Overall, the Mustangs had 34.5 tackles, with 2.0 tackles for loss.

The loss moves Murray to 1-2 overall, and 0-1 in the district.

Murray will travel to Twin Cedars (0-3) on Friday for the Saber’s Homecoming game, which begins at 7 p.m.

Stats

Bedford - 38-16-8-0

Murray - 0-0-0-0

Murray individual stats

RUSHING

Keegan Chew 1-(-2); Caden Page 13-(-16); Ayden Lamb 1-(-3); Wylee Wright 3-(-3); Nolan Gannon 7-(-6); Total 25-(-30).

PASSING

Chew 2/5-44; Page 2/8-27; Total 4/13-71.

RECEIVING

Chew 1-8; Page 1-14; Keaton Brammer 1-30; Jaxon Darby 1-19; Total 4-71.

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

Chew 5.5-5-0.0.-0.0; Page 6.5-5-0.0-0.0; Seth McMurry 1.5-1-0.0.-0.0.; Brammer 2.0-1-0.0.-0.0.; Darby 1.5-1-0.0.-0.0.; Lamb 3.5-2-0.0.-0.0.; Wright 2.5-1-0.0.-0.0.; Gannon 4.5-4-0.0.-0.0.; Grady Mongar 1.0-1-0.0-1.0; Brock Heaberlin 1.0-1-0.0.-0.0.; Austin Peterson 4.0-3-0.0.-0.0.; Dominic Guerrero 1.0-1-0.0-1.0; Total 34.5-26-0.0-2.0.

KICKING

Peterson 1-26.

KICK RETURNS

Lamb 2-33.

PUNT RETURNS

Chew 1-0.

PUNTING

Chew 6-152

Bedford team stats

RUSHING

35-292-7

PASSING

1/3-10-1

RECEIVING

1-10-1

DEFENSE

28.0-24-8.0-11.0

FUMBLE RECOVERIES

4

KICKING

9-7-442

KICK RETURNS

1

PUNT RETURNS

1-40

TWO-PT CONVERSIONS

6