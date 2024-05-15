Gannon qualifies for state in three events

Murray senior Leksi Gannon qualified for three events at state track at the Class 1A qualifying meet on May 9 in Mount Ayr. She finished first and qualified in the 100m, 200m and 400m dashes with times of 12.48, 25.88 and 1:00.20. Gannon won the 2023 Class 1A state in the 200m dash with a time of 25.29, and came in second in the 100m with a time of 12.54. She comes into the 100- and 200m dashes as the second seed, and the fourth seed in the 400. Gannon’s events will take place on Thursday.

Keirsten Klein qualified for state in the discus as the 19th seed, and will throw on Friday.

While the boys had no state qualifiers, Jacob Keller did finish third in the high jump for the meet.

RESULTS

Girls

100m

1. Leksi Gannon - 12.48

15. Cova del Barco Subinas - 15.82

100m hurdles

11. Abby Chamberlain - 20.24

200m

1. Gannon - 25.88

11. del Barco Subinas - 32.08

400m

1. Gannon - 1:00.20

400m hurdles

11. Chamberlain - 1:23.18

Discus

3. Keirsten Klein - 106-06

Shot put

4. Klein - 32-03.00

4x400m relay

9. 5:16.27 (A. Chamberlain, Kaycie Chamberlain, del Barco Subinas, Kenzi Mongar)

Boys

High jump

3. Jacob Keller - 5-08.00

Long jump

6. Keegan Chew - 17-09.00

7. Seth McMurray - 17-07.00

800 sprint medley

5. 1:50.99 (Grady Mongar, Ayden Lamb, Nathaniel Rowe, Keaton Brammer)

4x100m relay

5. 50.47 (Mongar, Brammer, Lamb, Rowe)

4x200m relay

6. 1:47.24 (Lamb, Chew, McMurry, Keller)