Clarke track qualifies three events for state

The Clarke Indians boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Centerville on May 4 to participate in the South Central Conference (SCC) conference meet.

Cole White placed first in the discus for the boys team, with a distance of 148-00. White also took third in the shot put with a throw of 45-07.00.

Brock Watson took third in the high jump with a height of 5-08, and fourth in the long jump at 18-03.25. Both the boys 4x100m relay team (Jaxton Page, Kye Dowell, Javier Munoz and Watson) and the 4x110m shuttle hurdle team (Garrett Utley, Azahel Herrera, Milad Ibraheem and Page) took fifth in their relays.

On the girls team, Tory Henry took first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.92, which also broke a Clarke school record. Ali Henry took third in the same event with a time of 16.49. Kya Thornton placed third in the 100m at 12.83 seconds. Claire Jacobsen placed fifth in the 3000m run with a time of 13:03.93, and Victoria Rosales placed fifth in the high jump with a height of 4-04.

The girls 4x100m shuttle hurdle relay team (A. Henry, T. Henry, Finley Cooper, Josie Moore) placed first, the 4x100m and 4x200m teams third (A. Henry, Maisy McCoy, T. Henry, Thornton; McCoy, Moore, Rosales, Thornton) and the 4x800m team fourth (Jacobsen, Lauren Mumaw, Gabby Fry, Maizy Hill).

RESULTS

Boys

100m

7. Brock Watson - 11.90

13. Kye Dowell - 12.72

200m

10. Javier Munoz - 25.77

12. Julian Kern - 26.38

400m

7. Jacob Barajas - 1:00.46

11. Ethan Earls - 1:03.44

800m

11. Zeke Lundquist - 2:30.40

12. Brody Feehan - 2:34.31

1600m

7. Micah Domina - 5:07.24

8. DeVante Caldwell - 5:07.83

3200m

6. Domina - 11:04.48

7. Caldwell - 11:25.14

Discus

1. Cole White - 148-00.00

15. Ethan Danley - 86-03.00

High jump

3. Watson - 5-08.00

Long jump

4. Watson - 18-03.25

13. Jaxton Page - 15.02.50

Shot put

3. White - 45-07.00

16. Danley - 30-10.00

800 sprint medley

8. 1:53.93 (Kern, Dowell, Alex Stiles, Earls)

4x100m relay

5. 48.56 (Page, Dowell, Munoz, Watson)

4x200m relay

6. 1:45.90 (Page, Dowell, Milad Ibraheem, Munoz)

4x110m shuttle hurdle

5. 1:44.57 (Garrett Utley, Azahel Herrera, Ibraheem, Page)

4x400m relay

6. 4:01.25 (Domina, Jacob Barajas, Conner Williams, Caldwell)

4x800m relay

7. 10:14.62 (Cayden Anderson, Feehan, Lundquist, Williams)

Distance medley

7. 4:25.57 (Stiles, Herrera, Jake Pontier, Williams)

Girls

100m

3. Kya Thornton - 12.83

7. Victoria Rosales - 13.23

100m hurdles

1. Tory Henry - 15.92

3. Ali Henry - 16.49

200m

7. Rosales - 28.17

400m

6. Piper Hertz - 1:08.47

11. Kadence Henry - 1:17.96

400m hurdles

6. Reagan Fry - 1:17.12

1500m

6. Claire Jacobsen - 6:03.64

3000m

5. Jacobsen - 13:03.93

Discus

11. Mallory Tidman - 73-02.00

12. Abbie Schilchte - 58-06.00

High jump

5. Rosales - 4-04.00

Long jump

10. R. Fry - 13-09.00

11. Youngs - 12-02.00

Shot put

10. Maddie Sweeney - 25-11.00

11. Schlichte - 25-10.50

800 sprint medley

7. 2:09.63 (Finley Cooper, Josie Moore, Hertz, Julia Langille)

4x100m relay

3. 51.68 (A. Henry, Maisy McCoy, T. Henry, Thornton)

13. x1:06.30 (Schlichte, Emilee Boyd, Maisy Davis, Lauren Mumaw)

4x200m relay

3. 1:52.09 (McCoy, Moore, Rosales, Thornton)

4x100m shuttle hurdle

1. 1:08.16 (A. Henry, T. Henry, Cooper, Moore)

4x400m relay

7. 5:12.63 (K. Henry, Langille, Maizy Hill, Gabby Fry)

4x800m relay

4. 12:37.83 (Jacobsen, Mumaw, G. Fry, Hill)