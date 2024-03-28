Clarke girls named to all-conference basketball

The following Clarke girls basketball players were named to the 2024 all-conference teams:

Ali Henry, first team

Tory Henry, second team

Ava Hagen, honorable mention

Maddy McCoy, honorable mention

Ali Henry (OST photo Roe Wittenawuer)

Season stats for Ali were 22 games started and played with 146 of 286 baskets made from the floor for a 51.0% field goal shooting percentage. She had a 35.7% three-point percentage, making 10 of 28. At the free throw line, Ali went 99 for 127. She totaled 401 points over the season, which included making her 1,000th career point.

On rebounds, Ali had 169 total, with 66 offensive and 103 defensive. She had 87 assists, 72 steals and seven blocks. She had 89 turnovers and 42 fouls.

Tory Henry (OST photo Roe Wittenauer)

Tory started 22 of 22 games played. From the field, Tory had a 37.6% shooting average, making 95 of 255 baskets. She went 44 for 138 on three-points, and 68 for 92 at the free throw line, for a 31.9% and 73.9% average respectively. Tory scored a total of 304 points.

With rebounds, Tory had 89, with 37 offensive and 52 defensive. Tory had 52 assists, 80 steals, nine blocks, 78 turnovers and 47 fouls.

Ava Hagen (OST photo Roe Wittenauer)

Ava started and played 22 games. She had a 28.0% field goal percentage, with 45 of 161 baskets made. On three-points, she made 36 of 128 for a 28.1% three-point percentage. Free throws saw a 57.1% average on eight of 14, and a season total of 134 points.

Of 69 rebounds Ava made, 15 were offensive and 54 were defensive. Ava had 30 assists, 22 steals and 12 blocks, with 44 turnovers and 40 fouls.

Maddy McCoy (OST photo Roe Wittenauer)

Maddy started in the 22 games she played. She had a total of 159, with 52 of 141 from the field with a 36.9% average, 46 of 122 three-pointers with a 37.7% average, and nine of 11 free throws with an 81.8% average.

Maddy had a total of 142 rebounds, with 24 offensive and 118 defensive. She had 30 assists, 37 steals and zero blocks. She had 30 turnovers and 35 fouls.