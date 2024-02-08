Clarke basketball teams unable to overtake Chariton.

Clarke basketball had a full schedule last week with four games, including a Saturday double-header against Chariton, with the boys seeking the South Central Conference title.

Despite a nearly 40-point win at Chariton earlier in the season, the Chargers rallied back, keeping up with the Indians in points before overtaking the lead in the second half, after a series of successful 3-point shots. With only a few seconds left in the game, a foul called on Clarke sent Chariton to the free-throw line, widening the score to five points in Chariton’s favor, and ultimately cinching the win 79-74.

Jack Cooley was the high scorer for the game, with 26 points and a 70.6% shooting average from the field. Cooley also nabbed 13 rebounds of a team 31. Following Cooley in points were Brock Watson and Cole White, with 17 and 13 respectively. Bo Otto came in with 14 assists in the game. The Indians loss ended their 12-streak, and they now sit at 16-3 for the season.

In the girls match-up against Chariton, they played strong coming back from a 13-point deficit staring the fourth quarter, but were unable to overtake the Lady Chargers, who beat the Lady Indians by six points. Tory Henry accounted for 21 of the points, with three, three-pointers. Ali Henry made up 20 of the team points. Ali also lead in team rebounds with nine. Their week ended with an improvement to 10-8.

The Clarke girls will host Van Meter (10-10) this Saturday for Class 3A Region 2 playoffs.

Girls results

Clarke 80, Creston 52

Cl. - 14–20–28–18

Cr. - 16–13–13–10

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 26 17-18 80, Ali Henry 13 4-5 32, Ava Hagen 1 0-0 3, Tory Henry 4 9-9 17, Maddy McCoy 5 2-2 17, Maisy McCoy 1 0-0 3, Reese Shaw 2 2-2 8. FG shooting – 45.6%. 3-pts – 11 (A. Henry 2, Hagen 1, Maddy McCoy 5, Maisy McCoy 1, Shaw 2). Rebounds – 35 (A. Henry 9, Hagen 5, T. Henry 3, Maddy McCoy 8, Ashlyn Crawford 2, Maisy McCoy 3, Shaw 5). Assists – 14 (A. Henry 4, Hagen 1, T. Henry 6, Crawford 2, Maisy McCoy 1). Steals – 20 (A. Henry 4, Hagen 2, T. Henry 7, Maddy McCoy 4, Maisy McCoy 3). Blocks – 1 (T. Henry). Turnovers – 18. Team fouls – 19. Fouled out – 1 (Crawford).

Clarke 52, Cardinal 31

Cl. - 7–12–5–5

Ca. - 18–3–10-21

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 17 10-14 52, A. Henry 7 4-5 20, Hagen 3 1-2 10, T. Henry 3 3-5 10, Maddy McCoy 1 0-0 2, Marissa Bakley 1 0-0 2, Maisy McCoy 1 2-2 5, Shaw 1 0-0 3. FG shooting – 33.3%. 3-pts – 8 (A. Henry 2, Hagen 3, T. Henry 1, Maisy McCoy 1, Shaw 1). Rebounds – 31 (A. Henry 7, Hagen 6, T. Henry 2, Maddy McCoy 7, Crawford 1, Maisy McCoy 4, Gabby Fry 1, Shaw 3). Assists – 12 (A. Henry 5, T. Henry 4, Crawford 1, Maisy McCoy 1, Shaw 1). Steals – 12 (A. Henry 3, Hagen 4, T. Henry 5). Blocks – 1 (Crawford 1). Turnovers – 18. Team fouls – 14. Fouled out – 0.

Clarinda 66, Clarke 63

Clda - 7–18–16–25

Clke - 17–8–27–11

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 21 5-9 63, A. Henry 3 2-3 8, Hagen 4 1-2 13, T. Henry 4 0-0 11, Maddy McCoy 6 0-0 18, Crawford 1 2-4 4, Shaw 3 0-0 9. FG shooting – 38.9%. 3-pts – 5 (Hagen 4, T. Henry 3, McCoy 6, Shaw 3). Rebounds – 24 (A. Henry 5, Hagen 2, T. Henry 3, McCoy 7, Crawford 4, Shaw 3). Assists – 16 (A. Henry 8, Hagen 4, T. Henry 1, McCoy 3). Steals – 7 (A. Henry 2, Hagen 1, T. Henry 2, Crawford 1, Shaw 1). Blocks – 2 (Hagen 1, T. Henry 1). Turnovers – 13. Team fouls – 9. Fouled out – 0.

Chariton 66, Clarke 60

Ch. -17–13–22–14

Cl. - 13–9–17–21

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 20 12-15 60, A. Henry 7 6-7 20, Hagen 1 0-0 3, T. Henry 7 4-4 21, Maddy McCoy 1 1-2 4, Maisy McCoy 1 0-0 3, Shaw 2 0-0 6, Crawford 1 1-2 3. FG shooting – 38.5%. 3-pts – 8 (Hagen 1, T. Henry 3, Maddy McCoy 1, Maisy McCoy 1, Shaw 2). Rebounds – 23 (A. Henry 9, Hagen 3, T. Henry 4, Maddy McCoy 2, Maisy McCoy 1, Shaw 2, Crawford 2). Assists – 13 (A. Henry 5, Hagen 2, T. Henry 4, Maddy McCoy 1, Maisy McCoy 1). Steals – 7 (A. Henry 3, T. Henry 2, Maddy McCoy 2). Blocks – 4 (A. Henry 1, Hagen 1, Shaw 2). Turnovers – 17. Team fouls – 20 Fouled out – 1 (Crawford).

Boys results

Clarke 66, Creston 46

Cl. - 15–13–14–24

Cr. - 19–10–10–7

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 28 5-8 66, Ashton Giza 3 0-0 8, Jesus Vega 3 0-0 6, Bo Otto 5 2-2 14, Jack Cooley 12 3-3 27, Brock Watson 3 0-1 6, Oscar Castro 2 0-2 5. FG shooting – 54.9%. 3-pts – 5 (Giza 2, Otto 2, Castro 1). Rebounds – 36 (Gia 1, Vega 2, Otto 9, Cooley 15, Cole White 3, Watson 3, Castro 3). Assists – 15 (Giza 1, Vega 2, Otto 7, Cooley 5). Steals – 10 (Giza 2, Vega 3, Cooley 1, Castro 4). Blocks – 5 (Giza 1, Vega 1, Cooley 2, White 1). Turnovers – 9. Team fouls – 12. Fouled out – 0.

Clarke 79, Cardinal 32

Cl. - 34–17–17–11

Ca. - 3–9–16–4

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 34 6-11 79, Giza 6 0-1 17, Vega 6 0-0 12, Otto 1 0-0 2, Cooley 11 2-3 24, White 2 1-1 5, Watson 5 1-1 11, Peyton Lynn 1 1-3 3, Marcello Tucci 2 0-0 4, Castro 0 1-2 1. FG shooting – 52.3%. 3-pts – 5 (Giza 5). Rebounds – 34 (Giza 2, Vega 1, Otto 3, Cooley 6, White 4, Watson 4, Nash Bishop 1, Ryan Diehl 1, Lynn 3, Tucci 2, Castro 2, Shawn McAfee 3). Assists – 21 (Giza 4, Vega 2, Otto 4, Cooley 2, White 1, Watson 1, Bishop 1, Diehl 2, Castro 4). Steals – 15 (Vega 5, Cooley 5, White 1, Watson 1, Bishop 1, Castro 1, McAfee 1). Blocks – 4 (Vega 1, White 1, Diehl 1, Wyatt Cowling 1). Turnovers – 4. Team fouls – 12. Fouled out – 0.

Clarke 81, Clarinda 42

Clke. - 16–22–20–23

Clda. - 7–8–17–10

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 29 11-16 81, Vega 4 3-4 12, Watson 4 0-0 9, Otto 5 0-0 13, Cooley 6 6-8 18, White 3 0-2 6, Ashton 6 2-2 20, Castro 1 0-0 3. FG shooting – 51.8%. 3-pts – 12 (Vega 1, Watson 1, Otto 3, Giza 6, Castro 1). Rebounds – 36 (Vega 6, Watson 3, Otto 8, Cooley 6, White 8, Castro 1, McAfee 2). Assists – 21 (Vega 6, Otto 5, Cooley 5, White 1, Giza 1, Bishop 1, Castro 2). Steals – 11 (Vega 2, Watson 3, Otto 1, Cooley 2, Diehl 1, Castro 2). Blocks – 6 (Otto 1, Cooley 2, White 1, Giza 2). Turnovers – 5. Team fouls – 8. Fouled out – 0.

Chariton 79 Clarke 74

Ch. - 13–12–27–27

Cl. - 15–21–21–17

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 33 6-9 74, Giza 2 0-0 5, Vega 1 0-0 2, Otto 4 1-1 9, Cooley 12 2-3 26, White 5 3-5 13, Watson 8 0-0 17, Castro 1 0-0 2. FG shooting – 54.1%. 3-pts – 2 (Giza 1, Watson 1). Rebounds – 31 (Vega 2, Otto 4, Cooley 13, White 5, Watson 4, Castro 2). Assists – 24 (Giza 1, Vega 3, Otto 14, Cooley 3, White 1, Watson 1, Castro 1). Steals – 3 (Otto 1, Cooley 2). Blocks – 5 (Vega 1, Otto 1, Cooley 1, White 2). Turnovers – 12. Team fouls – 12. Fouled out – 0.