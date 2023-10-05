Tigers take down Mustangs

The Murray Mustangs traveled to Lenox last week to face the Tigers, falling 86-21 in the contest.

With the Lenox Tigers taking a 56 to 8 point lead going into halftime last Friday, the Mustangs struggled to stop the offense and put more points on the board for themselves.

The first quarter had Lenox up 16-0 before Murray’s Nolan Gannon had a 68-yard kickoff return for touchdown early in the second quarter with a successful two-point conversion from quarterback Keegan Chew - in for injured Caden Page - to Kace Patton. Murray would not score again until midway through the third quarter, with a four-yard run from Gannon and extra point by Austin Peterson. Their final six points came in the fourth quarter with a one-yard run by Chew.

Chew had 78 passing yards, with six of 12 passes finding their mark. Gannon had 23 carries for 99 rushing yards, including his touchdown. Gannon also had the most tackles with 4.0 and three solo tackles. Both Ayden Lamb and Drew Hiatt had one tackle for loss.

Murray’s homecoming against East Union (3-3) is this Friday. The game begins at 7 p.m.

Lenox 86, Murray 21

L: 16–40–22–8

M: 0–8–7–6

PASSING (c/att-yds)

Keegan Chew: 6/12 for 78 yds

RUSHING (carries-yds-tds-longest)

Chew: 8--4-1-1

Kendrick Mastin: 2-12-0-0

Nathaniel Rowe: 2-6-0-0

Keaton Brammer: 1-2-0-0

Aldo Esteban-Cabrera: 7-38-0-0

Nolan Gannon: 23-99-1-4

Team: 45-139-2-4

RECEIVING (receptions-yds)

Mastin: 1-44

Kace Patton: 1-2

Rowe: 2-22

Brammer: 1-9

Ayden Lamb: 1-1

Team: 6-78

DEFENSE (tackles-solos-for loss)

Chew: 2.0-1-0

Mastin: 1.0-1-0

Patton: 1.0-1-0

Lamb: 2.5-2-1.0

Esteban-Cabrera: 3.0-1-0

Gannon: 4.0-3-0

Brock Heaberlin: 2.0-2-0

Austin Peterson: 2.5-1-0

Drew Hiatt: 1.5-1-1.0

Titus Barber: 2.5-2-0

Team: 22.0-15-2

KICK RETURNS (returns-yds-tds-longest)

Patton: 2-14-0-0

Lamb: 3-35-0-0

Gannon: 1-68-1-68

Team: 6-117-1-68

PUNT RETURNS (returns)

Patton: 1

KICKING (kickoffs-touchback-yds-pt attempts-pts)

Josep Cebrian Requeni: 1-0-46

Peterson: 3-1-132-1/1-1

Team: 4-1-178-1/1-1

PUNTING (punts-yds)

Barber: 3-78

TWO-PT CONVERSIONS (attempts-pts)

Patton: 1-2