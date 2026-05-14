April 30, 2026 police reports

An animal bite was reported April 15 at 416 E. Washington St.

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A 15-year-old was referred to juvenile custody following a drug/narcotics violation April 19.

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Monty E. Parkhurst, of Oscoela, was taken into custody April 16 at 1706 Jeffreys Drive for fifth-degree theft.

According to an Osceola Police report, on April 16 officers observed Parkhurst leave Casey’s General Stores with merchandise inside his coat that he failed to purchase, valued at approximately $7.49. At the time, Casey’s employees were in the process of investigating previous thefts by Parkhurst, providing documentation that there had been eight other incidents since April 8 in which they believed Parkhurst had stolen merchandise from the store, totaling $56.50.

Parkhurst was transported to Clarke County Jail where he was released April 16 after posting $300 cash bond.

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A warrant was issued for credit card/ATM fraud reported April 16 at 910 N. Jefferson Way, Indianola.

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Residential vandalism and burglary/breaking and entering was reported April 16 at 117 Mateer Drive.