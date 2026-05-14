April 30, 2026 accident reports

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident April 14 at 800 S. Fillmore St.

According to an Osceola Police report, the driver of a 2015 Buick LaCrosse found extensive damage to the driver’s side of their vehicle that was parked at Clarke County Hospital. Officers were able to locate the suspected vehicle, a 1997 Ford F250 driven by John Coulthard of Lamoni, which had paint on the grill guard that matched the Buick. Coulthard said he wasn’t aware of having hit anyone but must have.

Damages are estimated at $5,000 and functional to the Buick and $250 and minor to the Ford.

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Minor damages were reported following an accident April 15 at 1706 Jeffreys Drive.

According to an Osceola Police report, the driver of 2015 Motorcoach bus had noticed damage to the driver’s side mirror of the bus while parked in the truck parking lot of Casey’s. Robert Ims of Willmar, Minnesota, contacted the owner of the Motorcoach to state he had possibly damaged the vehicle when exiting a parking spot in a 2012 Kenworth.

Damages are estimated at $1,500 and minor to the Motorcoach and $0 to the Kenworth.

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Little information is known following a hit-and-run April 19 at 111 Ariel Circle.

According to an Osceola Police report, a legally parked 2020 Chevrolet van was hit by an unknown vehicle that then left the scene without providing any information.

Damages are estimated at $2,000 and minor to the Chevrolet.

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Property damages were reported after a single-car accident April 19 at 777 Casino Drive.

According to an Osceola Police report, the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was leaving Lakeside Hotel Casino when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole that sat atop a round, concrete base. The driver hit the concrete base with enough force to snap the concrete off below the ground causing the light pole to fall over, and the truck became high-centered. Both the driver and the passenger could be seen on video running from the vehicle, but could not be located due to poor lighting conditions and darkness.

Damages are estimated at $20,000 and severe to the Chevrolet and $10,000 to the light pole owned by Lakeside Hotel Casino.

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Minor damages were reported following an accident April 20 at 2400 College Drive.

According to an Osceola Police report, a 2024 Lincoln Nautilus driven by Heidi Wojtowicz of West Des Moines had backed out of a parking spot and stopped before pulling ahead. Margaret Graff, of Osceola, backed out of her parking stall in a 1996 Ford and did not see Wojtowicz before backing into her.

Damages are estimated at $5,000 to the Lincoln, $100 to the Ford and minor to both.