April 23, 2026 police reports

Andrew G. Keller, of Osceola, was taken into custody April 3 in the 200 block of East McLane Street on a warrant for third-degree harassment.

According to an Osceola Police report, on March 12 officers responded to a report of a victim who had received harassing text messages from Keller. A warrant was subsequently issued for Keller’s arrest.

Keller was transported to Clarke County Jail where he was released on $300 cash bond April 3.

–––––

Kyle R. Weaklend, of Osceola, was arrested March 31 at 263 Manor Drive for first-degree harassment.

According to an Osceola Police report, Weaklend harassed the victim by sending a threatening text message to them that included harming them if they contacted the police. Weaklend admitted to sending the message when contacted by law enforcement.

Weaklend was transported to Clarke County Jail and released April 8 on $200 cash bond.

–––––

Lenny D. Buttz, of Osceola, was taken into custody March 31 at 220 Townline Road for assault - insulating or offensive contact.

According to an Osceola Police report, on July 4, 2025, Buttz approached an individual and proceeded to give them a hug and would not let go. When Buttz did release the victim, he moved his hands along their side then grabbed the victim’s chest; Buttz admitted to the action during a March 31 interview with police.

Buttz was booked into to Clarke County Jail where he was released on his own recognizance March 31.

–––––

Yoandrys Vicente Alvarez, of Tampa, Florida, and Guillermo J. Diaz, of Miami, Florida, were taken into custody April 3 at 2400 College Drive for fifth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft

According to an Osceola Police report, a report was made of two males, identified as Vicente Alvarez and Diaz, who placed unpaid items in their bags and under their clothes at Walmart, totaling approximately $686. The men had used wire cutters to destroy Walmart property, spider cables and lock boxes that prevent theft, causing property damage of $150.

The men were transported to Clarke County Jail. Diaz was released April 4 on $1,000 surety bond for the fourth-degree theft charge and on his own recognizance for the fifth-degree criminal mischief charge. Vicente Alvarez was released into immigration custody after posting $100 cash bond for both charges.

–––––

Valerie M. Riley, of Van Wert, was taken into custody April 7 at 2400 College Drive on a warrant.

According to an Osceola Police report, Riley used a credit/debit card belonging to a deceased individual to make online purchases from various merchants totaling $379.75 between Dec. 15, 2025, and Feb. 23. A warrant for Riley’s arrest for identity theft under $1,500 was issued March 31.

Riley was transported to Clarke County Jail where she was released April 7 on $2,000 surety bond.

–––––

Talan N. Stark, of Kellerton, was arrested April 8 at 1706 Jeffreys Drive on a Union County warrant.

According to court documents, Stark failed to appear in Union County court March 31 for an initial appearance on the charge of operating while under the influence - first offense, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

Stark was transported to Clarke County Jail where he was released April 8 after posting $1,000 cash bond.

–––––

Shoplifting was reported April 7 at 2400 College Drive.

–––––

Stolen property was reported April 10 at 1729 Truman Road.

–––––

Amy I. Dalton, of Osceola, was taken into custody April 9 at 631 E. Ayers St. for fifth-degree theft.

According to an Osceola Police report, Dalton was identified by witnesses as possessing a house key and earbuds with no intent to return them to the owner; the earbuds were valued at an estimated $150.

Dalton was transported to Clarke County Jail and released April 9 on $300 cash bond.