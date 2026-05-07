April 23, 2026 accident reports

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident April 7 at the intersection of West Cass and South Main streets.

According to an Osceola Police report, Rhonda Gillespie of Winterset was northbound on South Main Street in a 2020 Kia Sorento when a 1999 Dodge Dakota entered the intersection from West Cass Street; Gillespie was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.

According to the driver of the Dodge, Kayden Gift of Osceola, he had stopped and intended to proceed straight on Cass Street across Main Street. However, a white trash bag in the broken out passenger window obscured his view and he did not see oncoming northbound traffic.

Damages are estimated at $5,000 and functional to the Kia and $3,500 and functional to the Dodge.

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Damages were reported following a hit-and-run April 10 in the parking lot at 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola Police report, a 2023 International semi was legally parked in a parking stall facing east when the driver of an unknown make and model of semi turned in front of the International and struck the front passenger side causing an estimated $10,000 in functional damages.