Feb. 12, 2026 police reports

Terry Dalton of Osceola was taken into custody Jan. 29 at 631 E. Ayers St. for operating while under the influence - second offense.

According to an Osceola Police report, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run at 631 E. Ayers St. Officers watched a video of an individual in a black pickup truck hitting the building, which returned while officers were on property. Officers approached the driver, identified as Dalton, and noted a heavy odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Dalton admitted to drinking and refused standardized field sobriety testing but consented to a preliminary breath test which resulted in a test over the legal limit.

Dalton was arrested and transported to Clarke County Jail where he was released of his own recognizance Jan. 30.

–––––

Motor vehicle theft was reported Jan. 30 at 920 N. Main St.

–––––

Assault was reported Feb. 1 at 800 S. Fillmore St.

–––––

Aggravated assault and vandalism was reported at 420 S. Gustin St. on Feb. 3.

–––––

A drug/narcotics violation was reported Feb. 3 at 803 One Tribe Drive.

–––––

Tavion Williams of Flint, Michigan, was taken into custody Jan. 31 at the Bates County jail in Butler, Missouri, on two Clarke County warrants - one for second-degree theft and one for conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony.

According to an Osceola Police report, on Jan. 10, Williams and two accomplices entered Dollar General Store in Osceola and proceeded to load $500 onto three separate cash applications; this caused Dollar General a net loss of $1,500.

Williams and accomplices also committed the same scam at several other Dollar General stores in Iowa. They three were identified in Clarinda by law enforcements wearing the same clothing as they had been in Osceola.

Williams was transported to the Clarke County Jail and held on $10,000 cash only bond until initial appearance.