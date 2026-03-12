Hometown Pilot Returns in Historic Chinook Visit

Hometown pride was palpable Thursday afternoon at the Osceola Municipal Airport as an Iowa National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter roared in under low skies, piloted in part by hometown native Second Lieutenant Isaac Lewis.

Lewis, a 2016 graduate of Clarke High School, is currently training to pilot the twin-rotor aircraft as part of his flight training program with Bravo Company, 1/171st Aviation Regiment. Raised in Osceola, Lewis received a direct commission into the Army National Guard after working in the private sector following his graduation from Iowa State University, where he earned a degree in industrial engineering.

Crew of “Night Long” (from left): CW5 Cory Crain, 2LT Isaac Lewis, SGT Cedric Kuesel, SSG Larry Goodwin. (Contributed photo Donna Seuferer)

Thursday’s landing was more than a routine stop. It marked a time-honored tradition in which a newly graduated pilot returns to his hometown airport on a training flight to share a celebratory meal with family and community members.

Representing Lewis’ family were his parents, Ms. Chong Lewis and Mr. Kenny Nelson; his sister, Sarah Lewis, along with her family; and numerous extended family members and friends. Local aviators also gathered on the tarmac to welcome the Soldiers and offer congratulations to Lewis and his crew.

Lewis currently resides in Iowa City with his wife, Bailey and son, Isaiah.

Lewis is the son of Henry Lewis Jr. of Osceola, an Air Force veteran and the brother of Zack Lewis, former Marine who is currently serving in the Iowa National Guard as a combat engineer. continuing a proud family tradition of military service.

A Helicopter with History

The particular Chinook Lewis co-piloted carries a unique story of its own. Bearing the call sign “Night Long,” the aircraft features a large stenciled image of pop icon Lionel Richie near its nose.

. (Contributed photo Donna Seuferer)

The name originated during a 2011 deployment to Iraq, where the aircraft was primarily used for nighttime air transport missions. A playful nod to Richie’s hit song All Night Long, the troops adopted the call sign to reflect the aircraft’s nocturnal operations.

More recently, “Night Long” served stateside in North Carolina, delivering water and essential supplies to victims of Hurricane Helene in 2024, demonstrating the aircraft’s continued role in both overseas and domestic missions.

En Route with Purpose

Thursday’s crew consisted of two pilots and two flight engineers based in Davenport, Iowa. The team was enroute to Camp Dodge on a flight exercise when they made their stop in Osceola, allowing Lewis the opportunity to share the milestone with his hometown community.

For those gathered at the airport, the visit was more than a flyover — it was a moment of hometown pride, military tradition, and family celebration, marked by the unmistakable thunder of twin rotors overhead.