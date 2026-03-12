Budget cuts eliminate courthouse deputy position

As government agencies around the state continue to feel the squeeze of 2023’s House File 718 - the property tax reform bill that sought to cap local revenue growth of governments and provide property tax relief - the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is no exception. At a special meeting of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors last Wednesday, the supervisors unanimously approved the elimination of the courthouse security position.

The full-time position was created in 2014. At the March 4 meeting, Clarke County Sheriff Rob Kovacevich explained the position had been created at the request of a former district judge after an incident in another courthouse.

“Something happened, he wanted somebody in here all the time for security,” Kovacevich said.

Reserve deputy George Barber III was hired to fill the role in December 2014, and has manned the courthouse since.

Several courthouse employees spoke of the positive impact Barber and the position have in the courthouse and on constituents. Motor Vehicle Deputy Shelby Hawxby said having a deputy in the courthouse helps with frustrated or upset customers.

“Deputy Barber makes a meaningful impact in the courthouse everyday,” Hawxby said. “His presence does not go unnoticed, and he plays an important role in maintaining a safe, respectful environment for both staff and the public.”

She said many people will seek out Barber to speak with, to which Clarke County Treasurer Jessica Smith agreed. Smith said many people, who might have previously been in trouble with the law, are anxious to talk to Barber about positive changes they’ve made in their lives.

“I just think it would be a real disservice to the courthouse if we cut [his position], because he is a great asset to the courthouse and anybody else that works here,” Smith said.

Clarke County Recorder Selena Humphrey spoke of Barber’s positive impact on those coming in the courthouse and to the safety element of having an officer there full-time, questioning how that would work if the position was eliminated.

One constituent who spoke during public comment said the position was a waste of money, and the deputy would be better served being active in the county patrolling roads and such. Clarke County Veterans Affair Director Stephanie Rhoads said the threat “isn’t there” to necessitate having a full-time deputy manning the courthouse, citing the building’s panic buttons and other trained individuals.

“We have no need to have a deputy in here every single day,” Rhoads said.

Kovacevich said that if the position were eliminated, either he or another deputy would be present on the days when a judge is present with court in session, taking inmates to and from their court hearings and being present in the courtroom if court is going on. Currently, the magistrate judge is present on Tuesday and district judge Thursday, with the occasional district court on Fridays. On the other days, Kovacevich said there might be a deputy pop in and out of the courthouse but not there all day long. He said he did not know of any other counties similar in size to Clarke that had a full-time courthouse deputy.

Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson reiterated Kovacevich’s point to having someone present on court days and the necessity of having people transported from the jail to the court house as an essential function.

“It’s a position that could have dual-tasked, to be here for courthouse security and prisoner transport, and be on the road and be an active part in the community when the need is not here,” Olson said.

Clarke County Supervisor Dean Robins thanked everyone for their comments, and said it wasn’t an easy decision.

“It’s not about George, it’s about the position,” Robins said. “It is very, very tough to make these decisions but I think we’re in a time, at this point, where we need to make some hard decisions.”

Some reduction of staffing in other departments have been saved by resignations that were not replaced, such as in the auditor and treasurer’s offices.

Supervisor Randy Dunbar asked how soon the elimination would take effect, to which Kovacevich said probably within the next few weeks. Olson stated per the employee handbook, a minimum of five days was required.