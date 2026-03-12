A Grand Evening Celebrating 175 Years of Community and Service

On Friday evening, Osceola Chamber Main Street (OCMS) and the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) hosted their Annual Celebration, an event honoring the individuals, businesses, and organizations that help shape the community. This year’s celebration also marked Osceola’s 175th anniversary and recognized the historic progress and continued dedication of the community.

As threatening weather loomed outside, the evening inside was filled with heartfelt moments as community members and businesses gathered to celebrate the spirit of unity, generosity, and commitment that defines Osceola and Clarke County.

OCMS Leadership Award

Each year, Osceola Chamber Main Street presents the Main Street Iowa Leadership Award to recognize a volunteer who has made a significant impact on the program and downtown Osceola. This year’s recipient was David Opie, OCMS board member and CEO of Clarke Electric Cooperative.

A valued asset to both the organization and the community, Opie is widely recognized for his collaborative spirit and willingness to lend a hand wherever needed.

David Opie received the OCMS Leadership Award. (Contributed photo Osceola Chamber Main Street)

As OCMS Executive Director Ashleigh Eckels noted during the presentation,

“David has a way of bringing people together and building connections between organizations. His leadership and collaborative spirit have helped strengthen our downtown and move our community forward in meaningful ways.”

The award also carries statewide recognition through the Iowa Downtown Resource Center at the Main Street Iowa Development Awards in Des Moines.

OCMS Business of the Year

During the evening, OCMS President-Elect Becca Kedley spoke about the importance of local businesses in strengthening the community.

“Our local businesses are more than just places to shop or eat—they’re where relationships are built, neighbors support neighbors, and the heart of our community truly lives,” Kedley said.

La Corona Mexican Restaurant was the OCMS 2025 Business of the Year. (Contributed photo Osceola Chamber Main Street)

This year, La Corona Mexican Restaurant was named OCMS Business of the Year. A beloved dining destination in Osceola, La Corona has become a gathering place for families and friends while consistently offering welcoming service and exceptional food.

“La Corona has created a special place where families can come together and enjoy some of the area’s best dining,” said Eckels. “Their family’s dedication to this community makes them truly deserving of this recognition.”

Honoring Excellence in Business and Community

The Clarke County Development Corporation also announced the 2025 recipient of the CCDC Directors Award: the Clarke Community School District. The annual award recognizes organizations demonstrating a strong and ongoing commitment to community service and workforce development.

The 2025 CCDC Director’s Award and Donation went to Clarke Community Schools and Clarke Schools Food Pantry, respectively. (Contributed photo Osceola Chamber Main Street)

“The staff, administration, and students of Clarke are, at their core, the foundation of our future workforce,” said Andrew B. Clark, CCEC Executive Director. “As we plan for future growth—whether it’s housing, quality-of-life amenities, or new industry—our schools play a critical role in guiding and inspiring the next generation.”

As part of the award, the recipient selects a local nonprofit to receive a $1,500 donation from CCDC. This

year, Clarke Community Schools chose the Clarke Schools Food Pantry.

“The Directors Award donation is intended to benefit the community,” Clark said. “The Clarke Schools Food Pantry has a tremendous impact on local families and community members in need.”

77th Annual Community Service Award

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 77th Annual Community Service Award, a long-standing tradition recognizing individuals who make Osceola a better place through their leadership, generosity, and service. The award is co-sponsored by the Osceola Rotary Club and OCMS.

This year’s honor was presented to longtime community leader and dedicated volunteer Teresa Woods.

Teresa Woods was the recipient of the 77th Annual Community Service Award. (Contributed photo Osceola Chamber Main Street)

Woods was recognized for her many years of service supporting local initiatives, organizations, and residents.

As OCMS Past President Paula McClaflin shared during the presentation,

“Teresa’s dedication to serving others truly reflects the spirit of this award. Her generosity, leadership, and passion for helping our community continue to make Osceola a stronger and more connected place.”

Nomination letters described Woods as “a leader who strives to mentor and encourage others,”and someone who “embraces challenges while focusing on helping those around her.”

As the evening concluded, community leaders reflected on Osceola’s bright future—from new businesses and continued economic growth to the ongoing downtown streetscape project. As Osceola celebrates its 175th anniversary, the community is also looking ahead to the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

For more information about the OCMS/CCDC Annual Dinner, the awards presented, or ways to get involved, please contact the Clarke County Development Corporation or Osceola Chamber Main Street at 115 E. Washington St., Osceola, IA 50213, or call 641-342-4200.