The Sixth Grade Solo and Ensemble Festival was held on March 5 at Clarke Middle School. There were 16 entries and Mr. Oscar Ortiz was the adjudicator for this event. He judged and awarded four superior minus (I-) ratings, two superior (I) ratings and 10 (I+) superior plus ratings; there were no II or III ratings awarded.

Mr. Ortiz then selected three performances to receive the outstanding best of center for the evening. The outstanding recipients were: Jayden Lampe, snare drum solo; Olivia Nelson, baritone solo and Rylee Collins, flute solo

Outstanding performers Jayden Lampe, snare drum solo; Olivia Nelson, baritone solo and Rylee Collins, flute solo. (contributed photo Tanya Hardy)

Additional results from the festival:

Superior Ratings: I -

Jack Spidle - trombone solo

Lacy Shea and Jack Spidle - trombone duet

Lacy Shea, Hunter Cook, and Amari Nathaniel - Trombone/Percussion trio

Franny Ramos - flute solo

Superior Ratings: I

Eliana Galeana Martinez - flute solo

Abby Bassett - clarinet solo

Superior Plus Ratings: I+

Rylee Collins - flute solo

Ebony Lenz, Tyler Clark, and Rylee Collins - flute trio

Raymond Dubon - snare drum solo

Gracie Graves and Kaelie Halvorson - trumpet duet

Jacob Formaro - trumpet solo

Mary Francisco Andres and Kimberly Santiago - Sanchez - flute/clarinet duet

Rowan Keller and Olivia Nelson - mallet and baritone duet

Rowan Keller - snare drum solo

Olivia Nelson - baritone solo, and

Jayden Lampe - snare drum solo

Congratulations to all the performers for their well prepared performances! The sixth grade band is under the direction of Ms. Tanya Hardy.