March 12, 2026

Sixth grade solo and ensemble festival

By guest
Members of the sixth grade band who participated in the solo and ensemble festival. (contributed photo Tanya Hardy)

The Sixth Grade Solo and Ensemble Festival was held on March 5 at Clarke Middle School. There were 16 entries and Mr. Oscar Ortiz was the adjudicator for this event. He judged and awarded four superior minus (I-) ratings, two superior (I) ratings and 10 (I+) superior plus ratings; there were no II or III ratings awarded.

Mr. Ortiz then selected three performances to receive the outstanding best of center for the evening. The outstanding recipients were: Jayden Lampe, snare drum solo; Olivia Nelson, baritone solo and Rylee Collins, flute solo

Outstanding performers Jayden Lampe, snare drum solo; Olivia Nelson, baritone solo and Rylee Collins, flute solo. (contributed photo Tanya Hardy)

Additional results from the festival:

Superior Ratings: I -

Jack Spidle - trombone solo

Lacy Shea and Jack Spidle - trombone duet

Lacy Shea, Hunter Cook, and Amari Nathaniel - Trombone/Percussion trio

Franny Ramos - flute solo

Superior Ratings: I

Eliana Galeana Martinez - flute solo

Abby Bassett - clarinet solo

Superior Plus Ratings: I+

Rylee Collins - flute solo

Ebony Lenz, Tyler Clark, and Rylee Collins - flute trio

Raymond Dubon - snare drum solo

Gracie Graves and Kaelie Halvorson - trumpet duet

Jacob Formaro - trumpet solo

Mary Francisco Andres and Kimberly Santiago - Sanchez - flute/clarinet duet

Rowan Keller and Olivia Nelson - mallet and baritone duet

Rowan Keller - snare drum solo

Olivia Nelson - baritone solo, and

Jayden Lampe - snare drum solo

Congratulations to all the performers for their well prepared performances! The sixth grade band is under the direction of Ms. Tanya Hardy.