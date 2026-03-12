The Sixth Grade Solo and Ensemble Festival was held on March 5 at Clarke Middle School. There were 16 entries and Mr. Oscar Ortiz was the adjudicator for this event. He judged and awarded four superior minus (I-) ratings, two superior (I) ratings and 10 (I+) superior plus ratings; there were no II or III ratings awarded.
Mr. Ortiz then selected three performances to receive the outstanding best of center for the evening. The outstanding recipients were: Jayden Lampe, snare drum solo; Olivia Nelson, baritone solo and Rylee Collins, flute solo
Additional results from the festival:
Superior Ratings: I -
Jack Spidle - trombone solo
Lacy Shea and Jack Spidle - trombone duet
Lacy Shea, Hunter Cook, and Amari Nathaniel - Trombone/Percussion trio
Franny Ramos - flute solo
Superior Ratings: I
Eliana Galeana Martinez - flute solo
Abby Bassett - clarinet solo
Superior Plus Ratings: I+
Rylee Collins - flute solo
Ebony Lenz, Tyler Clark, and Rylee Collins - flute trio
Raymond Dubon - snare drum solo
Gracie Graves and Kaelie Halvorson - trumpet duet
Jacob Formaro - trumpet solo
Mary Francisco Andres and Kimberly Santiago - Sanchez - flute/clarinet duet
Rowan Keller and Olivia Nelson - mallet and baritone duet
Rowan Keller - snare drum solo
Olivia Nelson - baritone solo, and
Jayden Lampe - snare drum solo
Congratulations to all the performers for their well prepared performances! The sixth grade band is under the direction of Ms. Tanya Hardy.