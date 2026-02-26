Feb. 12, 2026 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident Jan. 29 at 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola Police report, the driver of a legally parked 2023 Freightliner was asleep in his truck when a 2018 Peterbilt driven by Andy Packer of Trinidad, Colorado, was reversing to the north. As Packer did so, his trailer struck the mirror of the Freightliner, breaking it off.

Damages are estimated at $3,500 to the Freightliner, $500 to the Peterbilt and minor to both.

–––––

Two citations were issued following an accident Jan. 29 at 631 E. Ayers St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Terry Dalton of Osceola was in the parking lot of the Osceola Estates apartment buildings in a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 facing the building. Dalton accelerated forward toward the building, running into it.

Damages are estimated at $1,500 to the Dodge and functional, and $30,000 to the building owned by Murphy Realty and Management. Dalton was issued citations for driving while license suspended, denied or canceled and failure to provide proof of financial liability. Dalton was also arrested for operating while under the influence - second offense.