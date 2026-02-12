Jan. 29, 2026 police reports

Vandalism was reported Jan. 12 at 120 W. Logan St.

–––––

Joshua Operle, Osceola, was taken into custody Jan. 13 at 2400 College Drive on two charges of fifth-degree theft.

According to an Osceola Police report, on Jan. 11, Walmart Asset Protection was informed by an employee of a male, later identified as Operle, who had taken merchandise from the store totaling approximately $28.40.

On Jan. 13, Operle entered Walmart and went to the liquor aisle where he took a bottle and carried it to another aisle where he concealed the item on his person worth approximately $25.

As Operle attempted to leave the store without paying, he was stopped; Operle admitted to the theft on both dates.

Operle was transported to the Clarke County Jail where he was released Jan. 14 on his own recognizance.

–––––

Tyler Butz, Leon, was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear Jan. 15 at 220 Townline Road.

According to an Osceola Police report, Butz had been arrested for fifth-degree theft Jan. 1 and released on $30 bond the same day. A hearing for an initial appearance was scheduled for Jan. 13 in Clarke County, for which Butz failed to appear.

Butz was arrested at the Clarke County Jail where he was released Jan. 15 after posting $300 cash bond.

–––––

Leora Hershberger, Leon, was taken into custody Jan. 14 at 2400 College Drive on the charge of fifth-degree theft.

According to an Osceola Police report, Hershberger was seen by a Walmart employee concealing merchandise in her purse and pockets totaling approximately $117. When Hershberger attempted to leave the store, she was stopped by a store employee.

Hershberger was transported to the Clarke County Jail where she was released on her own recognizance Jan. 14.

–––––

Baily Myers, Leon, was arrested Jan. 14 at 2400 College Drive on the charge of fifth-degree theft.

According to an Osceola Police report, Myers was seen by a Walmart employee concealing merchandise in her purse and pockets totaling approximately $117. When Myers attempted to leave the store, she was stopped by a Walmart employee.

Myers was transported to the Clarke County Jail where she was released on her own recognizance Jan. 14.

–––––

Jessica K. Smith, Osceola, was taken into custody on an Ida County warrant for fifth-degree theft Jan. 16 at 202 S. Main St.

–––––

Ashley Walker, Clearfield, was taken into custody Jan. 18 at Southwest Boulevard on a Union County warrant.

According to a Union County Police report, on Nov. 25 officers responded to a call of two people fighting in the 1200 block of Smith Street in Creston. One of the two then left in their vehicle and the other, later identified as Walker, followed in her vehicle.

When the first driver stopped, so did Walker, who got out, pulled the victim from their car and kicked and punched them. Medical records showed this caused the victim to sustain a broken nose. A warrant was issued for Walker’s arrest Dec. 9 for assault with intent to inflict serious injury with bond set at $2,000 cash or surety.

Walker was arrested and transported to Clarke County Jail where she was released after posting $2,000 surety bond Jan. 18.