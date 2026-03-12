Nitrates: What It Means for Osceola’s Drinking Water

Your Osceola Water Works (OWW) team works hard to ensure the water you use every day is clean and safe. Water treatment processes play a key role in making sure the water from our taps is safe, for drinking, cooking, cleaning and personal hygiene as well as supporting healthy communities and preventing the spread of illness.

High levels of nitrates in drinking water can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and infants under six months.

During our most recent testing period, January 7, 2026, nitrate levels from West Lake measured 0.35 mg/L. For comparison, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum contaminant level for nitrates is 10 mg/L. The numbers we tested for locally are well below the EPA’s maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L

“Nitrates have been a topic discussed multiple times in the news lately, and this has led to Osceola Water Works receiving an influx of inquiries regarding Nitrates in Osceola’s drinking water. It’s important to note that the Nitrate Level is not an issue for West Lake, Osceola’s only source water supply,” said Brandon Patterson, Osceola Water Works Superintendent.

Osceola Water Works Water Quality Reports (CCR) can be found on the Osceola Water Works website under Forms & Reports.

Osceola Water Works encourages responsible water use and conservation efforts. You can do your part through simple changes like installing low-flow fixtures in your home and repairing leaking toilets, faucets, or pipes as soon as they are identified.