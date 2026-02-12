Jan. 29, 2026 accident reports

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident Jan. 12.

According to an Osceola Police report, Jaime Garcia Parra of Osceola was stopped at the stop sign to the entrance of Highway 34 from Southwest Boulevard in a 2015 Jeep Wrangler intending to turn east. Kelly Kaufman of Kellerton pulled up behind Garcia Parra in a 2016 Chevrolet Trax and struck the back of his vehicle.

Minor damages were reported to both with $1,750 estimated to the Jeep and $1,000 estimated to the Chevrolet.

–––––

One citation was issued following a two-vehicle accident Jan. 14 when two drivers failed to stop at a stop sign.

According to an Osceola Police report, Gregoria Rios Granados of Osceola was headed south on Kossuth Street in a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox while Jimena Rivera of Osceola was headed west on Cass Street in a 2017 Nissan Rogue. Both slowed at the four-way stop at the intersection of Kossuth and Cass streets but failed to stop. This caused them to collide in the intersection.

Estimated damages to the Chevrolet were minor and $3,500 with damages estimated at $4,500 and disabling to the Nissan. Rivera was cited for driving while suspended.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident Jan. 14 at 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Gary Beard of Joplin, Missouri, was turning north into the Pilot truck parking lot in a 2024 Freightliner and cut the corner too sharply, hitting the front of a legally parked Peterbilt.

Damages were estimated at $1,500 and minor to the Freightliner and $5,000 and functional to the Peterbilt.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident Jan. 15 at 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Michael McHone of Story City was pulling a 2023 Freightliner out of a parking stall in the Pilot truck parking lot. McHone turned too soon, causing the trailer to pivot and hit the passenger side mirror and passenger side front fender of a legally parked 2019 Freightliner.

Damages are estimated at $50 and minor to the 2023 Freightliner and $4,000 and minor to the 2019 Freightliner.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident Jan. 16 at 777 Casino Drive.

According to an Osceola Police report, Duane Lighthill of Hatfield, Missouri, was attempting to parallel park a 2018 GMC Canyon behind a legally parked 1998 Toyota Camry. As Lighthill began to reverse into the parking spot, he felt he needed to get closer to the curb. As he pulled forward to reposition, his foot slipped off of the brake, causing him to run into the passenger rear of the Toyota with the front of his vehicle.

Damages are estimated as minor to both, with $500 to the Toyota and $2,500 to the GMC.