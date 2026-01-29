Jan. 8, 2025 police reports

A Van Wert man was arrested Dec. 11, 2025, at 2400 College Drive for driving while barred.

According to court documents, Robert Carney was observed driving a GMC Acadia in the Walmart parking lot; Carney’s driving privileges in Iowa are currently barred until 2029. Carney was issued a temporary license Oct. 2, but that was suspended Nov. 26 for habitual offenses and not having the required SR-22 insurance.

Carney was released on his own recognizance Dec. 11.

–––––

Theft and methamphetamine possession landed a Grand River man in police custody Dec. 22.

According to court documents, Osceola police were dispatched to Walmart, 2400 College Drive, for a shoplifter. Asset protection informed officers that Brandon Redding had stolen eight packets of Kool-Aid totaling $3.60. Before Redding was searched, he informed officers he had methamphetamine in his front pocket. Officers located a pipe with a small package that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Redding was charged with fifth-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Redding was released Dec. 22 on $1,600 surety bond.

–––––

Vehicle vandalism was reported Dec. 20 at 631 E. Ayers St.

–––––

Trinity Buckingham, Weldon, was arrested on two separate occasions in December.**

According to court documents, on Dec. 11 Buckingham was observed on camera at Fareway, 215 S. Main St., walking behind a register counter and grabbing cigarettes. Buckingham placed the cigarettes in his coat pocket and attempted to leave the store. Fareway staff stopped him and told him the cost of the product. Buckingham said he didn’t have enough money but that he was going to the bank; he then left with the cigarettes.

He was arrested on a warrant Dec. 18 in the 200 block of West McLane Street for third-degree theft for the Dec. 11 incident. Buckingham had a methamphetamine pipe and a plastic tube with methamphetamine residue on his person when he was taken into custody. He was subsequently charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Buckingham was released on his own recognizance on both charges after seeing the magistrate.

On Dec. 27, Buckingham left without paying his bill at Iron Horse Neighborhood Grill in the amount of $42.49. Buckingham had two cards declined, at which point he told his server he was going to run to the bank and did not return. Later that day, Buckingham was found trying to enter Casey’s at 114 N. Main St. despite having been served a notice of trespass Dec. 14 by Osceola Police. Buckingham was charged with trespass - first offense at Casey’s and third-degree theft from Iron Horse.

Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety for the Dec. 27 theft.

–––––

An animal bite was reported at 305 S. Adams St. on Dec. 22.

–––––

A 13-year-old was referred to juvenile services Nov. 21 for first-degree harassment and dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors.

–––––

A Creston woman was bonded out of the Clarke County Jail Dec. 14 after being arrested on a Dallas County warrant.

According to court documents, on Oct. 30 Kortney Beck was the passenger in a Dodge Stratus that was stopped on Interstate 80 westbound near the 102 mile-marker for traveling 85 mph in a 70mph zone. The driver and Beck were both placed in a patrol car while officers conducted a probable cause search, which revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and some drug paraphernalia. The driver was taken into custody on possession charges. Officers later reviewed the in-car dash footage during which Beck could be heard saying to the driver the drugs located inside a bag searched were hers.

A warrant was subsequently issued charging Beck with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, first offense and possession of paraphernalia. She was taken into custody at the Interstate 35 north ramp to West Clay Street. Bond of $2,000 cash was posted Dec. 14.

–––––

A Monroe man was arrested at 777 Casino Drive Dec. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

According to court documents, on July 30, 2025, Brian Boles assisted an accomplice in stealing a Big Tex construction trailer from the Horizon Event Center parking lot at 2100 NW 10th St. in Clive. Boles could be seen on camera assisting, and confessed to the crime during phone interviews. Boles was initially arrested in Polk County Sept. 4 for second-degree theft and released Sept. 12 on a pre-trial.

As part of his pre-trial release, Boles was required to appear at a pretrial conference Nov. 20 in Polk County and failed to do so, at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest with no bond until initial appearance. A $5,000 surety bond was posted Dec. 13.

–––––

Breaking and entering and residential vandalism was reported Dec. 17 at 226 N. Park St.