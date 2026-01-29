Jan. 15, 2026 police reports

Vehicle vandalism was reported Dec. 20 at 631 E. Ayers St.

–––––

Theft was reported Dec. 27 at 777 Casino Drive.

–––––

Barney Money of Osceola was cited with a summons to appear for disorderly conduct Dec. 17 and released on summons to appear.

According to court documents, Money engaged in a fight on the shoulder of Highway 34 near Warren Avenue. Money initially hit one person, then began fighting another individual who confronted him.

Money appeared before the magistrate Jan. 6 and pleaded not guilty.

–––––

Breaking and entering and residential vandalism was reported Dec. 17 at 226 N. Park St.

–––––

An Osceola man was arrested on multiple charges Dec. 18.

According to court documents, on Nov. 10 Osceola Police observed Jose Flores Buenaventura driving a Ford Ranger with a barred Iowa driver’s license. On Dec. 18, Flores was taken into custody on a warrant for driving while barred in the 500 block of East Clay Street.

After handcuffing one hand, Flores began to pull away from officers, who had to take him to the ground while Flores continued to refuse commands to place his arms behind his back. After being placed under arrest, Flores was found to be in possession of a baggie containing a crystalline substance. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 0.65 grams.

In addition to driving while barred, Flores was charged with possession of methamphetamine - first offense and interference with official acts.

Flores was transported to Clarke County Jail and released Dec. 18 on surety bond in the amount of $1,300 for the charge of possession of a controlled substance and $2,000 cash bond for the charge of driving while barred

–––––

Burglary/breaking and entering and harassment were reported Dec. 23 at 320 S. Court St.

–––––

Theft against an older individual resulted in the arrest of an Osceola man on a Guthrie County warrant Dec. 20.

According to court documents, at approximately 11:08 p.m. on Dec. 17 Miles Worthington was observed arriving at a residence in Stuart. There, he was seen on home surveillance cameras entering multiple vehicles parked in front of the house and taking several items from them. Worthington found the keys to a 2500 Dodge Ram, started the truck and pulled away.

About an hour later, one of the homeowners contacted Worthington, who said he had wrecked the truck but did not give the location; the truck was later found about 3 miles away from the residence. The road in question is marked dead-end, which Worthington drove down and off of for approximately 90 feet into trees. Worthington then left the scene before Stuart Police arrived. A warrant for Worthington’s arrest was issued Dec. 19 in Guthrie County for second-degree theft against an older individual with bond set at $10,000 cash or surety; the warrant was served by Osceola Police Dec. 20 at 105 Ariel Circle.

Worthington was transported to Clarke County Jail and released on $10,000 surety bond Dec. 30.

–––––

A missing person was reported in the 2000 block of West Clay Street Dec. 27.

–––––

A false report made by an Osceola woman resulted in her arrest Dec. 29.

According to court documents, Osceola Police received a voicemail from Chasity Felton Dec. 29 stating that she had filed a false police report Nov. 11. In that report, Felton had accused a person of taking the title to a 1999 Chevy pickup and forging her signature on the title and bill of sale. However, Felton said that she had written and signed the bill of sale and title to the other individual. Felton filled out a voluntary statement form and verbalized the facts to officers.

Felton was released on bond Dec. 29.

–––––

Jose Rosales, Osceola, was arrested Dec. 30 for driving with a denied or revoked license.

According to an Osceola Police report, Rosales was seen entering his vehicle in the Hy-Vee parking lot; Rosales was known to officers to have a revoked license. Rosales was located in the 200 block of West Washington Street, at which point he was arrested. He was released on his own recognizance Dec. 31.

–––––

Theft at Walmart, 2400 College Drive, resulted in a citation Dec. 26.

According to an Osceola Police report, Walmart’s asset protection informed officers they had observed a person stealing merchandise and had him in their office. Officers identified the individual as Damian Villarreal of Osceola, who admitted to concealing a blade took kit worth $11.92 inside his vest.

Villarreal was cited for fifth-degree theft.

–––––

Display of a dangerous weapon landed a Kellerton man in Clarke County Jail Dec. 27.

According to court documents, on Dec. 27 Talan Stark pointed a black pistol at another individual during an argument and threatened to shoot/kill the victim. The C02 pistol resembled a Glock, which the victim believed to be a real Glock during the incident.

Stark was transported to Clarke County Jail and released on $2,000 surety bond Dec. 28.

–––––

Edgar Garcia Flores, Osceola, was arrested Jan. 4 in the 1300 block of Truman Road for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.

–––––

Domestic abuse assault - first offense resulted in the arrest of an Osceola man Jan. 1.

According to court documents, on Jan. 1 Jesus Lopez Hernandez took multiple swings at an adult victim. Lopez Hernandez could be seen on video being held back by other individuals whom he pushed away in an attempt to get to the victim.

Lopez Hernandez was transported to the Clarke County Jail and released on his own recognizance Jan. 1.

–––––

A Leon man was arrested for fifth-degree theft from Osceola Walmart Jan. 1.

According to court documents, on Nov. 19 Tyler Butz was observed going into the electronics section and taking items to another aisle without camera coverage. There, he was seen by an employee lifting his shirt and placing merchandise into his pants - a cell phone pop socket and vent/dash cell phone holder, a total value of $37.29. Butz then selected other items to purchase and left the store.

A warrant for Butz’s arrest was issued Dec. 11 with $300 cash or surety bond; the warrant was served on Butz at the Clarke/Decatur Line in Weldon. Butz was transported to Clarke County Jail and released on $30 bond Jan. 1.