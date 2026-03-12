First National Bank supports Murray ‘Neighborhood Revitalization’ Project

Amy Lampe, Market President, of First National Bank, announced March 6 a donation to the City of Murray in support of their Neighborhood Revitalization project. The Bank’s donation will be applied toward matching funds for the Dekko Foundation’s challenge grant. These financial resources will be used alongside the previously awarded $1.75 million grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Community Block Grant.

This funding will enhance public spaces, improve safety and support housing revitalization efforts. Planned projects include upgrades to Mallory Park, additions to the Horse Arena, new sidewalks and housing renovation projects.

Lampe says, “We see the work the City and volunteers have put into this effort. We are proud to support these projects and the City of Murray’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for Murray residents.”

For more information or if you would like to donate, please reach out to Murray City Administrator at cityadmin@murrayia.orgor call Murray city hall at 641-447-2522.