Jan. 15, 2026 accident reports

Two citations were issued after a two-vehicle accident Dec. 15 at the intersection of South Park Street and Highway 34 east.

According to an Osceola Police report, Justin Hommer, Woodburn, was headed east on Highway 34 in a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville. At the same time, Javier Alvarez Delgado, Osceola, was headed south on Park Street in a 2014 Honda Pilot. Alvarez Delgado stated his vision was blocked due to a semi waiting in the center turn lane and thinking the road was clear proceeded south from the stop sign across Highway 34. As he did so, he pulled in front of Hommer, who was unable to stop.

Alvarez Delgado was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way and Hommer was issued a citation for failure to provide proof of financial liability - accident.

Damages are estimated at $2,000 and functional to the Pontiac and $5,000 and disabling to the Honda. No injuries were reported.

–––––

Two citations were issued to a driver in a single-vehicle accident Dec. 15.

According to an Osceola Police report, Jordan Hughes of Osceola had turned west onto West Shaw Street from Highway 69 in a 2005 Chevrolet K1500. As Hughes turned, the rear of the truck began to slide due to ice on the roadway. Hughes lost control, left the road and hit a mailbox.

No damages to the truck or injuries to Hughes were reported, but as Hughes only had a Missouri instructional permit, he was cited for violation of instruction permit limitation and careless driving.

$200 in damages were reported to the mailbox owned by Al Binning.

–––––

Minor damages were reported following an accident at 801 One Tribe Drive on Dec. 16.

According to an Osceola Police report, Carlos Yanez of Osceola was backing a 2020 Ford Fusion parked in front of Clarke High School and did not see a 2009 Toyota Matrix parked behind him.

Damages are estimated at $250 to the Ford and $1,200 to the Toyota.

–––––

Slushy roads contributed to a two-vehicle accident Dec. 16 on Highway 69.

According to an Osceola Police report, Timothy Stephenson of Osceola was traveling southbound on Highway 69 in a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado when he was struck by a 1996 Dodge Ram driven by Chasity Felton of Osceola. Felton had been exiting an alleyway westbound and advised she was unable to stop due to slush on the road causing her to slide.

Damages are estimated at minor to both with $3,000 to the Chevrolet and $500 to the Dodge. Felton was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability - accident.

–––––

Little information is known following a hit-and-run Dec. 17.

According to an Osceola Police report, Maria Toney of Osceola was turning east onto Highway 34 in a 2018 Hyundai Elantra from SW Boulevard when she was struck in the rear by a pickup. The driver of the truck then left the scene without stopping.

Damages are estimated at $1,000 and minor to the Hyundai.

–––––

$1,000 in damages were reported after an accident Dec. 18.

According to an Osceola Police report, Cooper Ciecalone, of Osceola, was traveling north on South Kossuth Street in a 2016 Nissan Altima while traveling east on East Pearl Street was Lillian Walsh, of Osceola, in a 2014 Ford Focus. Walsh was intending to turn left onto South Kossuth Street from a stop sign and began pulling into the intersection as Ciecalone was traveling through it. Ciecalone turned into the shoulder and grass in an attempt to avoid Walsh but she struck his right driver’s side door; Walsh advised that she did not see Ciecalone.

Damages are estimated at $500 to both vehicles.

–––––

Minor damages were reported after an accident in the parking lot at 800 S. Fillmore St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Cynthia Haumersen, Osceola, was backing out of a parking stall in a 2011 Nissan Frontier when she baked into a legally parked 2025 Mazda 3 Preferred. This caused damage to the driver side rear fender and bumper corner of the Mazda and a small scuff to the bumper of the Nissan.

Damages are estimated at $100 to the Nissan and $3,500 to the Mazda.